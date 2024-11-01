IND vs NZ 3rd Test: Jadeja, Washington star as India bowl out NZ for 235

Jadeja first broke the defiance of Will Young, who scored a well-made 71 off 138 balls, before dismissing Tom Blundell for a duck just two balls later. Washington then added to India's early breakthroughs, claiming two key wickets in the first session to put New Zealand on the back foot

Team India celebrating a wicket (Pic: X/@BCCI)

The spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar shared nine wickets between them to bowl out New Zealand for 235 on the opening day of their third and final Test against India here on Friday.

Left-arm spinner Jadeja returned with 5/65, while young off-spinner Washington bagged 4/81 as the visitors were bowled out in 65.4 overs after opting to bat.

Before the tea interval, Jadeja also bowled Glenn Phillips for 17. Earlier in the day, pacer Akash Deep (1/22 in five overs) struck early to dismiss opener Devon Conway for just 4 after New Zealand chose to bat.

Washington then added to India's early breakthroughs, claiming two key wickets in the first session to put New Zealand on the back foot.

Daryl Mitchell was New Zealand's top-scorer with 81.

New Zealand lead the series 2-0 in the three-match series.

Brief Scores:

New Zealand: 235 all out in 65.4 overs (Daryl Mitchell 82, Will Young 71; Ravindra Jadeja 5/65, Washington Sundar 4/81).

