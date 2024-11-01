Breaking News
Umpires step in after Sarfaraz Khan's relentless sledging, Rohit Sharma responds; WATCH

Updated on: 01 November,2024 01:12 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

India, led by Rohit Sharma, are looking to avoid a whitewash ahead of the hotly anticipated five Tests in Australia starting later this month

Umpires step in after Sarfaraz Khan's relentless sledging, Rohit Sharma responds; WATCH

The dialogue appeared to revolve around the balance between competitive banter and sportsmanship (Pic: X)

Tensions escalated during the second session on the opening day of the IND vs NZ 3rd Test as Rohit Sharma was engaged in a heated exchange with on-field umpires at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.


The atmosphere became charged when New Zealand batsmen expressed their frustration over Sarfaraz Khan's sledging from his position at forward short-leg, prompting the umpires to intervene. The incident unfolded just before the 32nd over of New Zealand's first innings.


India, led by Rohit Sharma, are looking to avoid a whitewash ahead of the hotly anticipated five Tests in Australia starting later this month. The hosts made one change from their 113-run loss in Pune, with Mohammed Siraj coming in for fellow quick Jasprit Bumrah, who is unwell.


In response to the escalating situation, the umpires held a discussion with Khan, likely addressing his vocal commentary from short leg.

Both Sharma and Virat Kohli joined the conversation, reflecting the seriousness of the matter.

Also Read: India eye a 'batter' show at Wankhede!

Rohit was seen animatedly conversing with umpire Richard Illingworth, passionately advocating for the spirit of the game.

The dialogue appeared to revolve around the balance between competitive banter and sportsmanship, as the players sought clarity on what constituted acceptable conduct on the field. Despite the initial tension, the exchange concluded on a lighter note, suggesting that both sides were able to move past the moment.

This incident not only highlighted the competitive nature of Test cricket but also underscored the role of umpires in maintaining order during high-pressure situations.

Meanwhile, with India already losing the series 2-0--marking their first home series defeat in 12 years, the IND vs NZ 3rd Test is effectively a dead rubber, though there are valuable World Test Championship (WTC) points at stake.

India are currently seated at the top of the WTC table and is competing for a spot in the final at Lord's in June 2025.

