The pivotal moment occurred on the fourth ball of the 26th over, as India opted to tighten their field by introducing an extra infielder (Pic: X)

Listen to this article Tensions rise as Rohit, Mitchell spar over Sarfaraz, Pant's provocative actions at Wankhede x 00:00

Indian captain Rohit Sharma and New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell found themselves in a heated exchange just before lunch on Day 1 of the ongoing IND vs NZ 3rd Test at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The intensity of the match escalated when Mitchell expressed his displeasure over the incessant chatter from the Indian players.

The pivotal moment occurred on the fourth ball of the 26th over, as India opted to tighten their field by introducing an extra infielder, aiming to ramp up the pressure on Mitchell.

The Indian team's strategic move was complemented by lively banter from behind the stumps, with contributions from Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, and Sarfaraz Khan. This relentless commentary seemed to rattle the New Zealander, who was visibly affected by the distractions.

Things heating up.. pic.twitter.com/KJqCs8Uzta — Anurag Sinha (@anuragsinha1992) November 1, 2024

Ravindra Jadeja delivered a full ball just outside off stump, which turned away slightly as Mitchell played a solid defensive stroke, resulting in no run. However, the tension in the air was palpable, with India's aggressive fielding and vocal tactics continually testing Mitchell's composure.

As the IND vs NZ 3rd Test progressed, it became evident that the Indian side's strategy was not just focused on the ball but also aimed at unsettling their opponent's mental fortitude.

With India already losing the series 2-0--marking their first home series defeat in 12 years--the final Test is effectively a dead rubber, though there are valuable World Test Championship (WTC) points at stake. India is currently at the top of the WTC table and is competing for a spot in the final at Lord's in June 2025.