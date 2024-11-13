Since his debut in 2022, Arshdeep has made an impressive mark with 89 wickets in just 58 T20I matches at an average slightly above 18

Arshdeep Singh. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article 3rd T20I: Keeping things simple and focussing on team needs, says Arshdeep Singh x 00:00

Rising pacer Arshdeep Singh has been a force to reckon with in T20 cricket, rapidly establishing himself as India’s go-to bowler in death overs. Known for his accurate yorkers, composure under pressure, and a commitment to honing his skills, the 25-year-old left-arm seamer has credited his steady improvement to focus on simplicity and mental discipline.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since his debut in 2022, Arshdeep has made an impressive mark with 89 wickets in just 58 T20I matches at an average slightly above 18. This consistency stems from his versatility in adapting his plans to match the conditions, the state of the pitch, and the demands of the game. “My plans depend on the conditions, the wickets, and the situations,” Arshdeep said during a media interaction on the eve of the third T20I against South Africa. “Sometimes we need wickets; other times we just need to contain runs,” he added.

However, Arshdeep admitted that death bowling isn’t always straightforward, often requiring a calm approach, especially on days when things don’t go as planned. “Death bowling—some days it comes off well, some days it does not. You have to stay level-headed and not overthink. With two overs in the beginning and two overs at the end, there’s a lot at stake,” he explained. “I try to keep things simple, avoid complicating them, and focus on meeting the team’s needs,” Arshdeep noted.

While known for his bowling, Arshdeep is also working on improving his all-round skills, especially his batting. In a light-hearted comment, he admitted he enjoys a flat wicket and a spinner’s half-volley, but he’s genuinely committed to becoming a more complete cricketer. “I challenge myself in the nets to see how I can improve in all three aspects of the game. It’s about how we can contribute as a team, and the same goes for me personally,” he said.

Also Read: 'Getting five-for while defending 125 is incredible': SKY lauds Chakravarthy

For Arshdeep, playing alongside international legends has been transformative. Sharing the dressing room with seasoned cricketers like Jasprit Bumrah has added valuable dimensions to his game.

“I enjoy the present, both on and off the field, and learning from the legends,” he said, noting the impact of Bumrah on his bowling evolution. “Jassi bhai [Bumrah] has helped me enormously in taking wickets by creating pressure from the other end. A lot of credit goes to him as well,” Arshdeep said.

Arshdeep also highlighted the influence of India’s T20I captain, Suryakumar Yadav, whose mental strength and leadership have left a lasting impression. “The way he controls his emotions and manages his highs and lows—he’s incredibly strong mentally, no matter how his day is going,” Arshdeep observed.

Looking forward to the upcoming match against South Africa, Arshdeep is well-prepared to make a tactical impact, especially by leveraging the spin-bowling department. “They [South Africa] have been struggling against spinners, so we aim to contain them early and give a strong platform for our spinners to attack,” he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever