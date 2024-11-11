Getting five-for while defending 125 is incredible: Suryakumar lauds Chakravarthy's magical spell

"You always have to back whatever total you get. Of course, in a T20 game you don't wanna get 120, but proud of the way we bowled," Suryakumar said

Suryakumar Yadav. Pic/AFP

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav lavished praise on spinner Varun Chakravarthy for his magical figures of 5 for 17 during their three-wicket loss to South Africa in the second T20I here on Sunday. Chakaravarthy's stunning spell reduced South Africa to 66 for 6 while chasing 125, but Tristan Stubbs (47) and Gerald Coetzee (19) held their nerves to take the hosts across the line in 19 overs, ending India's 11-match winning streak. "In a T20, someone getting a five-for while defending 125 is incredible. Varun has been waiting for this for a long time, working hard on his bowling, and everyone enjoyed it," Suryakumar said during the post-match presentation. Invited to bat, India struggled with the bat, posting just 124 for six.

"You always have to back whatever total you get. Of course, in a T20 game you don't wanna get 120, but proud of the way we bowled," Suryakumar said. "Two games to go, lot of entertainment left. 1-1 going into Jo'burg gonna be a lot of fun." South Africa captain Aiden Markram lauded the bowlers for their excellent execution of plans. "I thought we bowled really well, some really good plans and our bowlers executed really well," he said. "From the batting point of view, you want to break it at the mid-way stage but it didn't work out. Sometimes when you lose wickets in a cluster it doesn't look pretty. We need to take it on the chin, we are definitely going to keep our brand of cricket going."

Chasing the modest total, South Africa were down 86 for seven before Stubbs and Coetzee added 42 runs for the eighth wicket to take them home. "Fortunately the run rate never got away from us. I had 30 (runs) in mind to get off the last three, and the dew came in to help us also," said Stubbs, who was adjudged the Player of the Match. "Coetzee came in and played that innings in the end and we got over the line. He (Coetzee) walked in and said we can win this. It was always two hits away being back to run-a-ball. "I just tried to breathe. It's my mom's birthday so there were 20-30 people who came to watch the game. This is my favourite place to play cricket. I was nervous, so I was trying to control by breathing."

