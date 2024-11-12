Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy says he had to change everything about his bowling to regain form; his 5-17 all but seals game for India over SA

India’s Varun Chakravarthy (right) celebrates the wicket of SA’s Heinrich Klaasen with skipper Suryakumar Yadav on Sunday. PIC/AP; PTI

Listen to this article "I was bowling side spin and it was not working out in the higher levels": Varun Chakravarthy x 00:00

Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy has described the three-year gap from international cricket as “tough,” saying he had to completely overhaul his bowling after finding that his orthodox side-spin wasn’t working at higher levels.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 33-year-old recorded his career-best figures of 5 for 17 in Sunday’s second T20I against South Africa, though his efforts could not prevent India from losing by three wickets. “I had to go to the drawing board and check out all my videos. I figured out that I was bowling side spin and it was not working out in the higher levels,” he told Jiocinema.

Also Read: "Rohit and Agarkar, much better guys to front up for the media": Former Team India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar

“I had to change everything about my bowling. It took me two years and I started bowling in the local leagues and IPL also. It worked there and I have started bowling it in the international stage and it’s working out for me,” he added.

Chakravarthy was axed from the Indian team after going wicketless during the 2021 World Cup but he earned his place back after his exploits in the last two editions of the IPL. He snapped 20 wickets in IPL 2023 before finishing as the second highest wicket-taker this year. “Definitely, the last three years were a little tough,” Chakravarthy told media after the match.

Getting 5 while defending 125 is incredible: Skipper Suryakumar lauds Chakravarthy

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav lavished praise on spinner Varun Chakravarthy for his magical figures of 5 for 17 during their three-wicket loss to South Africa in the second T20I here on Sunday.

“In a T20, someone getting a five-for while defending 125 is incredible. Varun has been waiting for this for a long time, working hard on his bowling, and everyone enjoyed it,” Suryakumar said during the post-match presentation.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever