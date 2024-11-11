"Rohit and Agarkar, much better guys to front up for the media": Former Team India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar

Manjrekar’s comments came hours after Gambhir addressed the media in the pre-departure press conference ahead of the five-Test Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

Launching a scathing attack on Gautam Gambhir, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar on Monday said the India head coach lacks the “right demeanour and words” while interacting with the press and urged the BCCI to keep him away from the media duties. Manjrekar’s comments came hours after Gambhir addressed the media in the pre-departure press conference ahead of the five-Test Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

Gambhir, known to be blunt, responded to questions on struggle of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in run up to the Border Gavaskar Trophy, Ricky Ponting’s observations on Kohli’s form, Indian’s team’s impending transition and the team combination for the Australia tour. “Just watched Gambhir in the press conference. May be wise for @BCCI to keep him away from such duties, let him work behind the scenes,” Manjrekar wrote on X. Manjrekar suggested that either captain Rohit Sharma and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar would be better suited to handle the media.

“He does not have the right demeanour nor the words when interacting with them. Rohit & Agarkar, much better guys to front up for the media,” he added. Manjrekar though did not clarify in his tweet which part of Gambhir’s press conference he found offensive. PTI tried to reach out to Manjrekar to know more about his observation but neither he responded to calls nor he replied to text message.

