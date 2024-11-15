"The time feels right to now step away from the game": Tim Southee

Under Tim Southee's captaincy, New Zealand have won six matches, lost six and registered two draws. After taking captaincy from Kane Williamson in 2022, Southee handed his captaincy to Tom Latham under who, the "Black Caps" registered a 3-0 Test series sweep against India in India

Tim Southee (Pic: File Pic)

Former New Zealand captain Tim Southee said that the upcoming Test series against England would be his last as the star pacer is set to pull curtains on his career at his home ground in Hamilton.

Debuting against England at Napier in 2008, Tim Southee has been the mainstay of Kiwis' bowling since then. He has grabbed 385 wickets in 104 Test appearances and is second to Richard Hadlee (431) among the New Zealand cricketers.

"Representing New Zealand was all I ever dreamed of growing up," Tim Southee said. "But the time feels right to now step away from the game that has given so much to me. "Test cricket holds a special place in my heart," he added. "So to be able to play such a big series against the same opponent my Test career began against all those years ago, and on three grounds that are incredibly special to me, seems the perfect way to end my time in the black cap."

Tim Southee's all-round skills and consistency have seen him become the only player in the world to claim more than 300 Test wickets, 200 ODI wickets and 100 T20 wickets. New Zealand Cricket chief executive Scott Weenink saluted him as one of the country's finest players.

"Tim has been a constant in the improving fortunes of the Blackcaps and he'll be remembered as a giant of the modern New Zealand game," he said. "Tim has an incredible bank of experience and knowledge of the game and while he may have called time on his playing career, I'd be surprised if we don't see him in another capacity at some stage in the future." Southee will make a decision after the three-Test England series, which gets under way in Christchurch on November 28, on whether he has one final white-ball farewell in him.

New Zealand face Sri Lanka in three ODIs and three T20s at home from December 28. Blackcaps coach Gary Stead said Southee's record spoke for itself. "Tim's durability and resilience has been outstanding," he said. "He's an incredibly tough competitor who gets himself up for big occasions and is rarely injured. "Tim cares deeply about the team, its reputation and performances, and he will be missed within the Blackcaps environment."

(With AFP Inputs)