Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Neil Ishaan shine in Jamnabai Narsee Schools 347 run win

Neil, Ishaan shine in Jamnabai Narsee School’s 347-run win

Updated on: 15 November,2024 07:48 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Gordon D’Costa | sports@mid-day.com

Choosing to bat, the Jamnabai lads suffered an early setback as opener Vartan Babbar was dismissed without opening his account

Neil, Ishaan shine in Jamnabai Narsee School's 347-run win

Jamnabai Narsee’s Neil Daga (left) and offie Ishaan Talreja at Cross Maidan yesterday. Pic/Shadab Khan

Neil, Ishaan shine in Jamnabai Narsee School’s 347-run win
Jamnabai Narsee School (Juhu) captain and wicketkeeper-batsman Neil Daga and off-spinner Ishaan Talreja, both 15, demonstrated their skills with bat and ball in large measure. 


One-drop Neil scored an unbeaten 169, while Ishaan took six wickets for 12 runs, which highlighted their school’s commanding 347-run win over Arya Gurukul School (Kalyan) in a second-round Harris Shield game, played at the Cross Maidan, on Thursday.


Choosing to bat, the Jamnabai lads suffered an early setback as opener Vartan Babbar was dismissed without opening his account. But, the other opener, Nidant Prashant (62), and Neil took the fight to the rival camp and ensured their school posted a massive total of 425 for 4, including 54 penalty runs and 68 extras from 42 overs.

Seven Square on top

In another match, Seven Square Academy (Mira Road), inspired by Ujjawal Jha’s century and Daksh Kamble’s superb half-century effort (56), and bowling performances from their teammates Aaryan Gupta 4 for 29 and Divyam Kalathiya 3 for 30 ensured the school’s 185-run win over Cambridge ICSE School (Kandivali).

