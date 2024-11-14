Breaking News
Mid-Day Impact: State Human Rights Commission summons officers over Borivli hawkers’ menace
Mumbai: Senior citizen seduces senior citizens in suburbs on morning walks
Maharashtra elections 2024: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis says BJP not against Muslims, only opposes appeasement
Mumbai: Bandra Kurla Complex chokes as pollution levels soar
Mumbai: Metro work shakes historic Kalaram Mandir in Girgaon
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Ayush Mhatres 2nd Ranji ton takes Mumbai to 253 8

Ayush Mhatre’s 2nd Ranji ton takes Mumbai to 253-8

Updated on: 15 November,2024 07:45 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

Mhatre scored 116, studded with 12 boundaries and three sixes, giving the 42-time Ranji Trophy winner a 13-run first innings lead in the match.

Ayush Mhatre’s 2nd Ranji ton takes Mumbai to 253-8

Mumbai opener Ayush Mhatre

Listen to this article
Ayush Mhatre’s 2nd Ranji ton takes Mumbai to 253-8
x
00:00

Mumbai opener Ayush Mhatre, 17, smashed a commanding second first-class century, steering Mumbai to a strong position against Services on Day Two of their Elite Group ‘A’ Ranji Trophy match at the Air Force ground at Palam here. Mhatre scored 116, studded with 12 boundaries and three sixes, giving the 42-time Ranji Trophy winner a 13-run first innings lead in the match.


Mumbai’s innings began on a shaky note in their response to Services’ total of 240. Opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi (1) and Siddhesh Lad (10) fell early to pacer Nitin Yadav, leaving the team reeling at 29 for two. The situation worsened when skipper Ajinkya Rahane (19) was bowled by Varun Choudhary, reducing Mumbai to a precarious 69 for three. However, Mhatre anchored the innings with Shreyas Iyer, who contributed 47 off 46 balls. Earlier, Mumbai pacer Shardul Thakur delivered an impressive performance, taking four wickets to wrap up Services’ innings. 


Also Read: Shami Australia-bound?


Triple treat for Goa 

Meanwhile, in Porvorim, for Goa Snehal Kauthankar and Kashyap Bakle scored triple centuries and recorded the highest partnership in Ranji Trophy’s history, adding 606 runs to help their team hammer Arunachal Pardesh by an innings and 551 runs in their Plate Group match on Thursday. While Kauthankar smashed 314 off 215 balls, Bakle blazed away to 300 off just 269 balls to propel Goa to a mammoth 727 for 2 declared in only 92 overs and gain a 643-run first-innings lead.

Arunachal in big trouble

Goa then dismissed Arunachal Pradesh for 92 in 22.3 overs to complete the massive win. The visitors had folded for 84 in the first innings. During their sensational partnership, Kauthankar and Bakle broke rewrote many records. Their unbeaten partnership surpassed the 594-run stand for the third wicket between Maharashtra duo of Swapnil Gugale and Ankit Bawne against Delhi at Wankhade Stadium in 2016.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai ranji team ranji trophy ranji trophy champions Ranji Trophy 2024-25 sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK