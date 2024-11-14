Ayush Mhatre’s 2nd Ranji ton takes Mumbai to 253-8

Mhatre scored 116, studded with 12 boundaries and three sixes, giving the 42-time Ranji Trophy winner a 13-run first innings lead in the match.

Mumbai opener Ayush Mhatre, 17, smashed a commanding second first-class century, steering Mumbai to a strong position against Services on Day Two of their Elite Group ‘A’ Ranji Trophy match at the Air Force ground at Palam here. Mhatre scored 116, studded with 12 boundaries and three sixes, giving the 42-time Ranji Trophy winner a 13-run first innings lead in the match.

Mumbai’s innings began on a shaky note in their response to Services’ total of 240. Opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi (1) and Siddhesh Lad (10) fell early to pacer Nitin Yadav, leaving the team reeling at 29 for two. The situation worsened when skipper Ajinkya Rahane (19) was bowled by Varun Choudhary, reducing Mumbai to a precarious 69 for three. However, Mhatre anchored the innings with Shreyas Iyer, who contributed 47 off 46 balls. Earlier, Mumbai pacer Shardul Thakur delivered an impressive performance, taking four wickets to wrap up Services’ innings.

Triple treat for Goa

Meanwhile, in Porvorim, for Goa Snehal Kauthankar and Kashyap Bakle scored triple centuries and recorded the highest partnership in Ranji Trophy’s history, adding 606 runs to help their team hammer Arunachal Pardesh by an innings and 551 runs in their Plate Group match on Thursday. While Kauthankar smashed 314 off 215 balls, Bakle blazed away to 300 off just 269 balls to propel Goa to a mammoth 727 for 2 declared in only 92 overs and gain a 643-run first-innings lead.

Arunachal in big trouble

Goa then dismissed Arunachal Pradesh for 92 in 22.3 overs to complete the massive win. The visitors had folded for 84 in the first innings. During their sensational partnership, Kauthankar and Bakle broke rewrote many records. Their unbeaten partnership surpassed the 594-run stand for the third wicket between Maharashtra duo of Swapnil Gugale and Ankit Bawne against Delhi at Wankhade Stadium in 2016.

