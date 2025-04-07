Breaking News
Rahul Gandhi joins NSUI's 'Palayan Roko Naukri Do' rally in Begusarai

Updated on: 07 April,2025 12:49 PM IST  |  Begusarai
mid-day online correspondent |

Rahul Gandhi joined NSUI’s ‘Palayan Roko, Naukri Do’ rally in Begusarai, led by Kanhaiya Kumar, to address rising unemployment and youth migration, and will later speak at a Patna event

Rahul Gandhi joins NSUI's 'Palayan Roko Naukri Do' rally in Begusarai
Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, participated in the NSUI-led ‘Palayan Roko, Naukri Do’ rally in Begusarai on Monday. The rally, spearheaded by NSUI national in-charge Kanhaiya Kumar, highlights the ongoing concerns over unemployment and youth migration.


Following the rally, Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address a public gathering in Patna later in the day.


"Young friends of Bihar, I will be coming to Begusarai on April 7th to join you in the 'Roko Palayan, Do Naukri' campaign, walking shoulder to shoulder with you. The goal is to show the world the spirit of Bihar's youth, their struggles, and their hardships," Rahul stated, reported ANI.


The Lok Sabha LoP also requested the youth to wear white t-shirts to pressurise the Bihar government.

"Come wearing a White T-Shirt, ask questions, raise your voice to put pressure on the government for your rights, to hold them accountable. Let's come together and make Bihar a state of opportunities," Gandhi said, reported ANI.

“The challenges you face—unemployment, inflation, repeated paper leaks, shrinking government job opportunities, and privatisation that fails to serve your interests—are exactly why we’ve launched this campaign. We’re calling it the ‘Palayan Yatra.’ Join us wearing a white t-shirt, so the world can witness the strength and spirit of Bihar’s youth. Together, we can send a strong message to the Bihar government. It’s time to channel the energy of our youth and work towards building a new Bihar.” Rahul Gandhi stated. 

Earlier, the Congress leader visited Bihar on January 18 and February 5.

The Bihar Legislative Assembly election for all 243 constituencies is scheduled to be held in October or November this year. The last assembly elections were held in October-November 2020.

"Rahul Gandhi coming to Bihar to fulfil his commitment of social unity, social justice": Congress leader Shakeel Ahmad Khan

Ahead of Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's visit to Bihar, Congress leader Dr Shakeel Ahmad Khan on Monday said that he is coming to the state to fulfil his commitment of social unity and social justice.

"People are happy, and he is coming to Bihar frequently to fulfil his commitment of social unity and social justice. He is appealing to the people to take part in this campaign to remove this blind and deaf government," Khan stated, reported ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)

