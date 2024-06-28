NEET-UG row: Case against NSUI workers for barging NTA office during protests

Breaking News
Updated on: 28 June,2024 08:40 AM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

Following the NSUI protest at the agency's office on Thursday, officials of the Delhi Police were also present at the office of the National Testing Agency (NTA)

Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) students stage a protest over the NEET exam leak issue, at Delhi University. Pic/PTI

A case has been registered against NSUI workers after they barged into the NTA office during a protest against NEET issue, said Delhi Police on Thursday. The case was registered under several sections of 186/ 353/ 452/ 342/34 of IPC.


This development has come after members of the Congress' National Students' Union of India (NSUI) on Thursday held a protest demonstration at the National Testing Agency (NTA) office over recent "irregularities" in NEET-UG 2024. Following the NSUI protest at the agency's office on Thursday, officials of the Delhi Police were also present at the office of the National Testing Agency (NTA).


Speaking to ANI, Varun Choudhary, National President of NSUI, said, "We are continuously demanding from the government that NTA should be banned. Students now do not believe in the examination being conducted by the NTA." "Today we peacefully protested ...neither the BJP government is taking any action on this issue nor they are banning the NTA," he added.


Referring to the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination, President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said that the government is committed to a fair investigation of the recent incidents of paper leaks as well as stringent punishment for the guilty.

Amid widespread protests over alleged irregularities in the conduct of the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET) by the National Testing Agency, the opposition is set to raise the issue in Parliament on Friday.

A meeting of the leaders of the opposition coalition, the INDIA bloc was held at Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's house earlier in the day. The leaders of the opposition coalition told ANI on Thursday that many issues were discussed in the meeting and they will also be raised in the Parliament on Friday.

The NTA, which conducted the NEET-UG exams, is facing criticism over alleged irregularities in the exams. This resulted in several protests across the country, with protestors and political parties demanding to disband the NTA.

