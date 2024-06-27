NEET-UG paper leak: Latur centre tipped off NTA in April but agency failed to act

Counselling centre had clearly informed agency about malpractices carried out by agents who were helping students secure exam centres
Security personnel detain an Indian Youth Congress worker during a protest at Jantar Mantar over the alleged rigging of the NEET-UG exam, in New Delhi on Thursday. Pic/PTI
The NEET-UG paper leak case could have been prevented if the National Testing Agency (NTA) had acted on the complaint made by a Latur-based NEET and engineering counselling centre in April. Those in charge of the centre claimed agents were helping students secure exam centres of their choice.