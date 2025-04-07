BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla criticised Uddhav Thackeray for abandoning Balasaheb Thackeray’s ideology and aligning with Rahul Gandhi’s politics. He also targeted Congress over rising issues in states it governs

Shehzad Poonawalla. File Pic

Uddhav Thackeray has left Balasaheb's ideology for Rahul Gandhi's politics, says Poonawalla

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla launched a scathing attack on Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday, alleging that the latter has distanced himself from the ideology of his father, Balasaheb Thackeray, and embraced the political line followed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

According to ANI, Poonawalla's remarks came in response to a statement made by Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday, in which he claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), after targeting Waqf properties, was now allegedly going after land belonging to Christians, Jains, Sikhs, and temples.

In a statement to ANI, Poonawalla questioned Thackeray’s apparent ideological shift. “Uddhav Thackeray should explain what compulsion has led him to turn against his own father’s beliefs. Balasaheb Thackeray once demanded the complete abolition of the Waqf Board. But today, the man who claims to be Balasaheb’s political heir is opposing amendments to the Waqf Act,” said the BJP leader.

Poonawalla accused Thackeray of performing a “political conversion,” stating, “After his ‘siyaasi dharmaantaran’ (political transformation), Uddhav Thackeray has not only abandoned Balasaheb’s principles but has effectively adopted Rahul Gandhi’s ideology.”

In addition to targeting Thackeray, Poonawalla also criticised the Congress leader for selectively addressing issues in Bihar while ignoring serious concerns in states governed by the Congress party.

Speaking to ANI, Poonawalla remarked, “Before Rahul Gandhi dons his white t-shirt for the ‘Palayan Roko, Naukri Do’ campaign in Bihar, he must decide what colour t-shirt he will wear when addressing issues of inflation, corruption, and lack of employment in Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, and Karnataka.”

The BJP leader highlighted that in Karnataka, crimes against women were rising, while Telangana was witnessing deforestation and violence against students under the Congress-led Revanth Reddy government. “Why doesn’t Rahul Gandhi go there instead of focusing on Bihar?” he asked.

He also took a jibe at the Congress-RJD alliance in Bihar, asserting that Rahul Gandhi must address the legacy of lawlessness under Lalu Yadav’s regime. “Migration in Bihar didn’t happen without reason. During Lalu Yadav’s time, schools were replaced by illegal weapons factories. If Rahul Gandhi is serious about employment, he must first break his alliance with RJD,” Poonawalla added.

Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to join NSUI national in-charge Kanhaiya Kumar in the ‘Palayan Roko, Naukri Do’ Yatra in Begusarai, Bihar. Later, he will address a public meeting in Patna.

(With inputs from ANI)