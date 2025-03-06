Breaking News
Updated on: 06 March,2025 12:48 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Mumbai and Ahmedabad from March 6-8 for key political meetings, strategy sessions and interactions with party workers

File Pic

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is in Mumbai today for an important visit. His itinerary includes discussions with party leaders, strategy sessions and interactions with party workers.


As per the official schedule, Rahul Gandhi is also scheduled to visit Ahmedabad on Friday for a series of meetings with Gujarat Congress leaders and party members.


Here are the full details of his visit: 


6th March 2025 – Arrival in Mumbai
09:00 - 11:10: Travel from Delhi to Mumbai via Air India flight
Stay: Reserved accommodation at Trident, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC)
7th March 2025 – Ahmedabad Visit and Political Meetings
08:55 - 10:00: Flight from Mumbai to Ahmedabad via IndiGo
10:35 - 11:00: Meeting with former PCC Presidents and senior Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) leaders
11:00 - 13:00: Political Affairs Committee meeting
13:00 - 14:00: Reserved time
14:00 - 15:00: Meeting with District Congress Presidents
15:00 - 17:00: Meeting with Block Congress Presidents
8th March 2025 – Interactions with Party Workers and Return to Delhi
10:30 - 12:30: Meeting with party workers and former candidates from the local body elections
13:45 - 15:30: Return to Delhi via Air India flight from Ahmedabad

Rahul Gandhi’s visit comes at a crucial time, with the Congress party focusing on strengthening its organisational structure and gearing up for upcoming elections.

His meetings with senior leaders and grassroots workers are expected to play a key role in shaping the party’s strategy in Gujarat.

