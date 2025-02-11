Source says airline is optimising routes, aircraft may be used for regions with higher demand; this adjustment means that for more than five months there will be no direct connectivity between Mumbai and Melbourne—a route that used to be served three times weekly with the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner

Direct flights suspended from March 30 to September 13, 2025. Representation pic

Air India suspends Mumbai-Melbourne direct flights till September

Air India recently made changes to its Mumbai-Melbourne service for the next summer schedule (NS2025). According to the latest schedule updates, the airline has decided to convert this route into a seasonal operation, leading to the suspension of flights starting March 30 till September 13, 2025.

This adjustment means that for more than five months there will be no direct connectivity between Mumbai and Melbourne—a route that used to be served three times weekly with the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. The decision is expected to have widespread implications for passengers, aviation markets, and the travel industry, particularly affecting those who rely on this direct link between India and Australia for business, tourism, and education-related travel. According to the official DGCA data, the route served 30,000 passengers during these six months in 2024.

The revised operations for this route have been scheduled for the period following the suspension, running from September 14 to October 3, 2025. The details are as follows:

Flight AI310 departs Mumbai (BOM) at 01.35 hours, arriving in Melbourne (MEL) at 17.30 hours, operating on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Flight AI311 departs Melbourne (MEL) at 19.00 hours, arriving in Mumbai (BOM) at 02.35 (+1), operating on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Travellers on the Mumbai-Melbourne sector are expected to face significant inconvenience due to this suspension, as they will no longer have a non-stop option for nearly half the year.

The primary effects according to Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) analysts include longer travel times as without a direct connection, travellers will be required to reroute through other hubs, such as Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Dubai, or Doha.

There will also be a higher demand for alternative airlines that will absorb displaced passengers, potentially leading to higher ticket prices and reduced seat availability.

As Australia is home to a large Indian expatriate population and thousands of Indian students, the suspension during peak seasons could affect business travel and academic schedules as well. Those travelling from India to Australia will have to book alternative connections or adjust their travel plans based on the seasonal availability of Air India’s direct flights.

Reasons for Air India’s call

MoCA analysts have speculated that Air India’s decision to suspend the Mumbai-Melbourne route for over six months is influenced by multiple operational and economic factors.

“One of the primary reasons could be route profitability and seasonal demand patterns. Airlines frequently review demand trends and revenue performance for their international routes, adjusting schedules, accordingly. It is possible that Air India observed lower demand during the March-September period, leading to the decision to pause operations rather than operate at suboptimal load factors,” said a senior MoCA analyst.

“Another factor might be fleet optimisation and aircraft reallocation. Given the airline’s expansion, aircraft and fleet modernisation strategies, the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners used for this route may be reassigned to other long-haul destinations that generate higher returns during this period,” the senior analyst added.

He further disclosed that operational costs, fuel price fluctuations, and competitive pressure from other carriers may have influenced the decision. “Since many non-Indian airlines offer one-stop connectivity between Mumbai and Melbourne, Air India might be focusing resources on more profitable sectors where it faces less direct competition.”

30,000

No. of people travelled in Air India between the two routes in 2024

What Air India’s decision means…

. Higher reliance on connecting flights through major transit hubs like Singapore, Dubai, and Kuala Lumpur

. Potential impact on bilateral tourism, as fewer nonstop options might discourage some travellers

. Greater competition among other airlines, as travellers seek the best alternative routes

How to adapt to change…

. Plan travel and consider alternative options

. Book in advance as alternative routes via Singapore, Doha, and Dubai will see higher demand

. Monitor airline announcements for schedule updates to book flights accordingly for post-suspension periods

. Explore other nonstop routes from other hubs like Delhi or Bengaluru, where connectivity to Melbourne may remain unaffected

Shortest route… Mum-Melbourne

. Via Singapore: 7,690 km (approx. 13 hrs and 5 min)

. Via Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia): 10,195 km (approx. 14 hrs and 10 min)

. Via Dubai: 13,492 km (approx. 16 hrs and 50 min)

. Via Doha: 14,233 km (approx. 17 hrs and 15 min)

*As per DGCA data

*The above timings do not include the layover time at any airport; also, the time taken may vary depending on aircraft model.