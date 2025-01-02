Breaking News
Updated on: 02 January,2025 07:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Wi-Fi will be active after aircraft reaches 10,000 feet altitude; PNR number and last name is required to connect. Beginning January 1, 2025, all Air India flights operated by its Airbus A350, Boeing 787-9, and select Airbus A321neo aircraft will feature in-flight Wi-Fi, available to passengers at no additional cost during the introductory period

Passengers on board need to select the ‘Air India Wi-Fi’ network. Representation pics

Tata Group airline Air India on Wednesday (January 1) rolled out free in-flight Wi-Fi services on domestic routes, making it the first air carrier providing in-flight internet connectivity within the country.


Beginning January 1, 2025, all Air India flights operated by its Airbus A350, Boeing 787-9, and select Airbus A321neo aircraft will feature in-flight Wi-Fi, available to passengers at no additional cost during the introductory period, the airline said.


Passengers will be able to avail free Wi-Fi service once the aircraft reaches an altitude of 10,000 feet. The new service aims to enhance the travel experience by allowing passengers to stay connected during their flights, whether for leisure or business.
 
Passengers on board need to select the ‘Air India Wi-Fi’ network and will be redirected to the airline’s portal, where they will need to enter their PNR number and last name to access complimentary internet service.


“In-flight Wi-Fi connections depend on factors such as satellite connectivity, overall bandwidth usage, routes, and government restrictions,” Air India said in a statement.

The move is in line with the growing demand from passengers for seamless connectivity as part of improved travel experience

“Connectivity is now an integral part of modern travel. For some, it is about the convenience and comfort of real-time sharing, while for others, it is about greater productivity and efficiency. Whatever one’s purpose, we are confident that our guests will appreciate having the option of connecting to the web and enjoy the new Air India experience on board these aircraft,” said Air India Chief Customer Experience Officer Rajesh Dogra.

