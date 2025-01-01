Air India has rolled out Wi-Fi connectivity services on board domestic and international flights operated by Airbus A350, Boeing 787-9 and select Airbus A321neo aircraft

Air India has announced that starting Wednesday, January 1, in-flight Wi-Fi services will be available on all planes operated by Air India’s A350, B787-9 and select A321neo aircraft.

This makes Air India the first to offer in-flight Wi-Fi connectivity on domestic flights, enabling travellers — flying for leisure or business — to stay connected during their journey, and enjoy browsing, accessing social media, catching up on work, or texting friends and family.

Accessible on Wi-Fi-enabled devices such as laptops, tablets, and smartphones with iOS or Android operating systems, the in-flight Wi-Fi will also allow guests to connect multiple devices simultaneously when above 10,000 feet.

As with the domestic offer, Wi-Fi is complimentary for an introductory period, Air India said.