Air India expands fleet with 100 additional Airbus aircraft to its orders

It includes 10 widebody A350s and 90 narrowbody A320 Family aircraft, including the A321neo, the statement said

Air India has made a placement of an additional order for 100 Airbus aircraft, an official statement said on Monday.

It stated that the move builds upon Air India’s previous order of 470 aircraft in 2023, of which 250 were with Airbus and the remaining 220 with Boeing. With this latest addition, the total number of Airbus aircraft Air India has now ordered stands at 350, a significant step as the airline scales up its operations and meets the demands of a growing passenger base.

Air India also announced it has selected Airbus’ Flight Hour Services-Component (FHS-C) to support the maintenance requirements of its growing A350 fleet. The new materials and maintenance contract will help Air India to optimise the reliability and performance of its A350 fleet, with comprehensive engineering services and integrated component services including on-site stock at Delhi provided by Airbus.

Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons and Air India, said, “With India’s passenger growth outpacing the rest of the world, its significantly improving infrastructure and an aspirational young population increasingly going global, we see a clear case for Air India to expand its future fleet beyond the firm orders of the 470 aircraft placed last year. These additional 100 Airbus aircraft will help to position Air India on the path to greater growth and contribute to our mission of building Air India into a world-class airline that connects India to every corner of the world."

Guillaume Faury, Airbus CEO, said, “Having personally witnessed the formidable growth of the Indian aviation sector in recent months, I am glad to see Air India renew its trust in Airbus with this additional order for both our A320 Family and A350 aircraft. Through this continued partnership, we are committed to supporting the success of Air India's "Vihaan.AI" transformation plan under Tata's vision and leadership."

Air India is the first Indian airline to operate the Airbus A350, powered by Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines. Delivering exceptional fuel-efficiency, passenger comfort, and long-range capabilities, the A350s now offer an all-new Air India flying experience to travellers flying non-stop from Delhi to London and New York.

The A320 Family fleet, powered by CFM LEAP 1-A engines, is a backbone of Air India’s domestic and short-haul operations, delivering world-class flying experiences to millions of the airline’s customers as well as remarkable operational efficiency and flight economics, the official statement said.