Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) on Wednesday cautioned passengers to refrain from updating its "MetroConnect3" app on Android mobile devices due to some technical issue.

MetroConnect3 users on Android devices are being urged not to update the app if prompted, following a recent issue caused by a Google Play review error.

The MetroConnect3 team is actively working with Google to resolve the problem, and users are advised to hold off on updating the app until the issue is fully addressed.

In an official statement on X, the MMRC said, "Attention MetroConnect3 users! If you're on an Android device, please refrain from updating the app, if prompted. We're currently facing an issue due to a Google Play review error, and our team is working with Google to resolve it ASAP. Not updating application on your andriod device will ensure that you still can get your tickets without any issue. iOS users are unaffected. Stay tuned for updates."

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation, which operates Metro Line 3 or Aqua Line currently operational between Aarey JVLR and Bandra Kurla Complex, said this particular issue is being faced due to a "Google Play review error".

According to the official communication, users who update the app on their Android devices may face disruptions in accessing their tickets and other services. The issue is related to a technical glitch on the Google Play Store, and the development team is collaborating with Google to implement a quick fix.

Existing versions of the app will continue to function normally, allowing users to book tickets without any issues. It also suggested that buying tickets through their website mmrcl.com is also an option for the passengers.

MetroConnect3 is a widely used mobile application for booking tickets and accessing services related to metro travel. It allows users to seamlessly plan their journeys, purchase tickets, and receive updates about schedules, routes, and fares.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last month flagged off the first phase of metro services on the 12.69-km Aarey JVLR- Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) stretch of the first underground metro corridor of Mumbai spread between Colaba and Aarey JVLR.