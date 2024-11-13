While the Mumbai Metro lines have yet to fully integrate cycling facilities, there has been growing interest and pressure from cycling groups to allow bikes on board, especially on lines like the Aqua Line that connect long-distance commuters across the city

The Mumbai Metro 3, also known as the Aqua Line, is a key component of the city’s expanding metro network, aimed at reducing traffic congestion and enhancing public transportation options across the city. Slated to improve the connectivity between South Mumbai and the suburbs, the line has raised several questions about its commuter facilities, including whether cyclists can bring their bikes on board.

A step toward sustainable transport

As global cities increasingly encourage eco-friendly and sustainable modes of transport, cycling has gained popularity in urban centres as a clean and healthy commuting option. Mumbai, however, with its dense traffic and limited cycling infrastructure, has struggled to become cycle-friendly. The integration of cycling facilities with public transport systems like the metro is crucial for supporting cyclists and making this mode of transport more accessible.

Policies and provisions for cycles on Mumbai Metro 3

While the Mumbai Metro lines have yet to fully integrate cycling facilities, there has been growing interest and pressure from cycling groups to allow bikes on board, especially on lines like the Aqua Line that connect long-distance commuters across the city. However, at present, the Mumbai Metro 3 Aqua Line does not have a specific policy allowing cycles on its trains.

An official stated that full-size bicycles are not allowed on Mumbai Metro Line 3. However, folding bicycles measuring up to 90x75x45 cm are permitted.

According to the official, they may consider accommodating bicycles once the entire line becomes operational up to Colaba.

The demand for cyclist-friendly infrastructure

Several cycling groups in Mumbai continue to advocate for access to the metro for cyclists, citing examples from metro systems in other cities like Delhi and Bengaluru, which allow cycles during off-peak hours. Cyclists in Mumbai believe that integrating cycle access within the metro would significantly improve urban mobility, reduce car dependency, and align with sustainable transport goals.

Additionally, Mumbai’s cyclists have argued that allowing bikes on the Mumbai Metro 3 Aqua Line could encourage more people to cycle for shorter distances, reducing congestion and pollution in the city.

Mumbaikars are now expressing their disappointment on social media regarding this decision.

At the Bandra Colony metro station. They are not allowing me to carry cycle. What shall i do now? @MMRDAOfficial @MumbaiMetro3 @mieknathshinde @MumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/BiY4yEyNsg — Mayank Gaggar (@mayankgaggar) November 12, 2024

"At the Bandra Colony metro station. They are not allowing me to carry a cycle. What shall I do now?" Mayank Gaggar said in a post on X.

"Even the don'ts mentioned in the station don't prohibit cycles. I don't understand the issue here. How are they promoting convenience for Munbaikars? They are not even ready to show the rules or regulations where they have mentioned that cycles are not allowed in the metro. Leaving from here disappointed and without a ride," he said.