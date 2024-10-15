Phase-1 of city's first underground corridor, Mumbai Metro-3 (Aarey to Bandra-Kurla Complex), opened to the public on October 7

A free bus service along with loader service for baggage for Mumbai Metro-3 passengers has been started to ease the journey between the Airport (A2 entry, west side) and T2 (P4 entry- pick up and drop). Pic X

Listen to this article Mumbai Metro-3 recorded ridership of 1.55 lakh passengers from October 7 to 13 x 00:00

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has introduced a free bus service along with loader service for baggage for Mumbai Metro-3 passengers to ease the journey between the Airport (A2 entry, west side) and T2 (P4 entry- pick up and drop). The 21-seater bus will run every 15 minutes, from 6.30 am to 11 pm from Mondays to Saturdays and from 8.15 am to 11 pm on Sundays.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Aqua Line 3 recorded a ridership of 1.55 lakh passengers in seven days, from October 7 to 13. While the new metro line saw 18,015 passengers on Day 1, on October 13, it recorded a ridership of 25,782 passengers.

The phase-1 of city's first underground corridor, Mumbai Metro-3 (Aarey to Bandra-Kurla Complex) opened to the public on October 7. People came in a large number to experience the Aarey-BKC Metro Line 3 ride on its first day of operations which began at 11 am amid cheers from them.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on October 5, inaugurated the 12.69-km Mumbai Metro-3 stretch and travelled from BKC to Santacruz and back. During the Aarey-BKC Mumbai Metro-3 ride, PM Modi interacted with students, beneficiaries of the Maharashtra government's Ladki Bahin scheme, and labourers involved in the construction of the underground line.

MMRC is in charge of the 33.5 km Colaba-SEEPZ-Aarey project.

Aarey-BKC Metro Line 3 services will run from 6.30 am to 10.30 pm, Monday to Saturday, and from 8.30 am to 10.30 pm on Sundays. Fares for the Aqua Line range from Rs 10 to Rs 50.

The BKC to Aarey stretch has 10 stations: BKC, Bandra Colony, Santacruz, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) T1, Sahar Road, CSMIA T2, Marol Naka, Andheri, SEEPZ, and Aarey Colony JVLR. Of these, only Aarey JVLR station is above ground, while the others are underground.

The Aqua Line is Mumbai’s fourth Metro corridor, following the Ghatkopar-Andheri-Versova Line 1, Andheri West-Dahisar Line 2A, and Andheri East-Dahisar Line 7.