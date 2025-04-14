The MHB Police have successfully arrested three individuals involved in stealing steel ice cream carts, which were sold across different states, including Kolkata and Rajasthan

The arrested suspects have been identified as Jeetmal Madhu Lal Jaat (18), Kailash Bherulal Meghwal (22), and Lokesh Kumar Mangilal Meghwal (21)

The MHB Police have successfully dismantled a gang involved in the theft of steel ice cream carts, leading to the arrest of three individuals. The accused were allegedly stealing these carts from various locations and selling them in states such as Rajasthan and Kolkata.

According to officials, the gang specifically targeted carts made of mild steel, which are commonly used by ice cream and falooda vendors. The arrested suspects have been identified as Jeetmal Madhu Lal Jaat (18), Kailash Bherulal Meghwal (22), and Lokesh Kumar Mangilal Meghwal (21).

On April 11, a cart was stolen from Dahisar West. The owner, Hiralal Gujar (46), who owns three similar carts, realised the theft and immediately lodged a complaint at the MHB Police Station.

Under the guidance of DCP Anand Bhoite (Zone 11) and Senior Inspector Mahesh Balwantrao, PSI Sandeep Gorade and his team began an investigation. The police were able to trace the vehicle used by the accused to transport the stolen cart.

An officer from the MHB Police Station stated, “While tracking the vehicle, the driver received a call from one of the accused, who instructed him to transport another stolen cart to CSMT station. As the driver arrived at Hindustan Naka, the accused arrived with another stolen cart to load it onto the vehicle, at which point our team apprehended them red-handed.”

During questioning, the accused revealed that all three were employed at an ice cream company near Hindustan Naka, Kandivali West. This is the same company from which local vendors purchase their ice cream.

Police further discovered that the gang had already sent a stolen cart from Dahisar to Kolkata via a courier company using the railway network. They were also planning to recovered cart to Rajasthan.

A second case has been registered at the Charkop police station. The stolen ice cream carts, valued between Rs 2 to Rs 2.5 lakh, were made from pure steel.

“We are working closely with the courier company to obtain the delivery address of the consignment sent to Kolkata. The investigation is ongoing, and we are looking into whether more individuals are involved or if there are additional stolen carts in circulation,” said another officer.

The three arrested individuals were produced before the court and have been remanded to police custody.