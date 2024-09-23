Mumbai's Metro Aqua Line 3 may open on Oct 4 without two stations

The two airport stations will open next year as work they are a part of the Transit-Oriented Development (TOD), a scheme that aims to allow more development near metro stations, which can benefit commuters

The phase one of the Mumbai's first underground Metro Aqua Line 3 between Aarey and BKC, slated to open on October 4, may open without the two airport stations on the line.

Sources said that the two airport stations will open next year as work they are a part of the Transit-Oriented Development (TOD), a scheme that aims to allow more development near metro stations, which can benefit commuters. The station would be an inter-modal transportation hub for the under construction Aqua Line 3, Red Line 7A and planned Airport Express Gold Line 8.

The Terminal 2 station will be two levels below the 6,45,835 sq ft TOD building with India's tallest escalators and, three entry/exits at Andheri side.

Officials said that the delay would not make much difference as the Metro 3 is regular line and not Airport Express line.

The Aarey to BKC stretch has ten stations (including the two airport ones) and there will be nine trains for use of which two will be kept away with one for regular maintenance, one as stand by and seven others in active passenger service, as per a presentation made by Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) Managing Director Ashwini Bhide.

The detailed plan includes running 260 round trip services (130 Aarey to BKC and 130 between BKC to Aarey) with operational time of 6am to 11pm (based on passenger response).

The 33.5 km long Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro-3 Corridor is a key project to improve the transportation scenario in the city with 26 underground stations.

The Mumbai Metro Aqua Line 3 integrates with the suburban railway, other Mumbai Metro lines and existing transport modes at around eight locations These include, besides the city’s big rail termiii of Mumbai CSMT and Churchgate. Grant Road, Mumbai Central (also close to the MSRTC bus depot) and about a 10-minute walk from Dadar station. At Mahalaxmi, the line is close to the Monorail station and at BKC integrates with the Mumbai Metro Line 2-B and with Metro Line 1 with the Mumbai Metro Line 1.