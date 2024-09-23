Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: Congress and Sena UBT in tussle over Versova, Byculla seats
Mumbai: 4 minors to be tried as adults in Govandi honour-killing case
Heading to BKC today? Mumbai Police issues traffic restrictions, key details inside
Mumbai: History sheeter arrested for assaulting minor girl
Mumbai: Man arrested for cheating Indian Navy officer
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbais Metro Aqua Line 3 may open on Oct 4 without two stations

Mumbai's Metro Aqua Line 3 may open on Oct 4 without two stations

Updated on: 23 September,2024 10:28 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

The two airport stations will open next year as work they are a part of the Transit-Oriented Development (TOD), a scheme that aims to allow more development near metro stations, which can benefit commuters

Mumbai's Metro Aqua Line 3 may open on Oct 4 without two stations

Workers working at the Metro station in BKC. Pic/Ashish Raje

Listen to this article
Mumbai's Metro Aqua Line 3 may open on Oct 4 without two stations
x
00:00

The phase one of the Mumbai's first underground Metro Aqua Line 3 between Aarey and BKC, slated to open on October 4, may open without the two airport stations on the line.


Sources said that the two airport stations will open next year as work they are a part of the Transit-Oriented Development (TOD), a scheme that aims to allow more development near metro stations, which can benefit commuters. The station would be an inter-modal transportation hub for the under construction Aqua Line 3, Red Line 7A and planned Airport Express Gold Line 8.



The Terminal 2 station will be two levels below the 6,45,835 sq ft TOD building with India's tallest escalators and, three entry/exits at Andheri side.


Officials said that the delay would not make much difference as the Metro 3 is regular line and not Airport Express line.

The Aarey to BKC stretch has ten stations (including the two airport ones) and there will be nine trains for use of which two will be kept away with one for regular maintenance, one as stand by and seven others in active passenger service, as per a presentation made by Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) Managing Director Ashwini Bhide.

The detailed plan includes running 260 round trip services (130 Aarey to BKC and 130 between BKC to Aarey) with operational time of 6am to 11pm (based on passenger response).

The 33.5 km long Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro-3 Corridor is a key project to improve the transportation scenario in the city with 26 underground stations.

The Mumbai Metro Aqua Line 3 integrates with the suburban railway, other Mumbai Metro lines and existing transport modes at around eight locations These include, besides the city’s big rail termiii of Mumbai CSMT and Churchgate. Grant Road, Mumbai Central (also close to the MSRTC bus depot) and about a 10-minute walk from Dadar station. At Mahalaxmi, the line is close to the Monorail station and at BKC integrates with the Mumbai Metro Line 2-B and with Metro Line 1 with the Mumbai Metro Line 1.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai metro mumbai airport mumbai news mumbai maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK