The first look of Mumbai's first underground Metro Aqua Line 3, connecting Aarey and BKC, was unveiled on Tuesday.

The phase one of the Metro Aqua Line 3 between Aarey and BKC, slated to open on October 4, may open without the two airport stations on the line.

The 33.5 km long Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro-3 Corridor is a key project to improve the transportation scenario in the city with 26 underground stations.

The Mumbai Metro Aqua Line 3 integrates with the suburban railway, other Mumbai Metro lines and existing transport modes at around eight locations These include, besides the city’s big rail termiii of Mumbai CSMT and Churchgate. Grant Road, Mumbai Central (also close to the MSRTC bus depot) and about a 10-minute walk from Dadar station. At Mahalaxmi, the line is close to the Monorail station and at BKC integrates with the Mumbai Metro Line 2-B and with Metro Line 1 with the Mumbai Metro Line 1.

Mumbai Metro Line 3 Route Map

Apart from easing commutes, the metro line will link six major employment and business hubs: Nariman Point, Cuffe Parade, Fort, Lower Parel, BKC, and SEEPZ/MIDC. It will also provide access to over thirty educational institutions, fourteen religious sites, thirteen hospitals, and over thirty recreational facilities. Importantly, it will improve connectivity to underserved areas like Kalbadevi, Girgaon, and Worli.

Mumbai Metro Line 3 Stations

Stations on this line include Cuffe Parade, Vidhan Bhavan, Churchgate, Hutatma Chowk, CSMT, Kalbadevi, Girgaon, Grant Road, Mumbai Central, Mahalaxmi, Science Museum, Acharya Atre Chowk, Worli, Siddhivinayak, Dadar, Shitladevi, Dharavi, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Vidyanagri, Santa Cruz, CSIA Terminal 1 (Domestic Airport), Sahar Road, CSIA Terminal 2 (International Airport), Marol Naka, MIDC, SEEPZ, and Aarey Colony (the only at-grade station).

About Metro Line 3

Once fully operational, this 33.5-km line between Colaba and Seepz is expected to serve an estimated daily passenger capacity of 1.7 million. It will connect with eight railway stations, the MSRTC bus depot, and Metro Yellow Line 2B and Blue Line 1. Out of 27 stations on the line, 26 will be underground.

Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) currently has a fleet of 19 rakes, which is sufficient to operate Phase 1 of the metro. Once operational, the Aqua Line is expected to offer 260 services daily, accommodating approximately 1.7 million passengers. MMRCL is also focusing on integrating multi-modal connectivity at stations, which includes connections to other public transport modes, improved footpaths, seating arrangements and foot over bridges to enhance last-mile connectivity.