Japanese delegation during visit of Mumbai Metro 3 station/ Sourced Photo

On Sunday, members of Japan's House of Councillors, as well as top leaders from the National Diet of Japan, the Embassy of Japan, the Consulate-General of Japan in Mumbai, and JICA India, paid a visit to the BKC station on Mumbai Metro Line 3. The delegation, led by Kazuhiko Aoki, a Member of the House of Councillors, was greeted by senior officials from the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), including SK Gupta, Director (Projects), R Ramana, Director (Planning), and others.

During the visit, the delegation received an update on the Metro Line-3 project's progress and obstacles. They were told how the new route, which connects previously disconnected regions of Mumbai, will considerably improve the city's transport system. During their tour, the Japanese delegation took a train from BKC to Marol Naka station of Mumba Metro Line 3.

Japan's House of Councillors expressed satisfaction with the project's progress and the effective use of Official Development Assistance (ODA) supplied by Japan through a JICA loan of Rs 21,280 crore (57.09 per cent of the project cost). They stated that Mumbai Metro Line 3 will not only improve transportation and allow easier access to slum regions but will also change the way Mumbai residents commute.

The Mumbai Metro Line 3 project, which is currently in the final phases of Phase I commissioning from Aarey to BKC, includes 27 underground stations that serve significant destinations like as BKC, the Airport Terminals, Worli, Dadar, CSMT, and Churchgate.

"Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) organised a site visit for Members of the House of Councillors of Japan on Sunday at BKC station of Metro Line-3. The Members of the House of Councillors of Japan Kazuhiko AOKI, Taiga ISHIKAWA, Kaneshige WAKAMATSU, and senior representatives from the National Diet of Japan, the Embassy of Japan, and Consulate-General of Japan in Mumbai and JICA India were present during their visit," said MMRC in their communique.

They added, "The delegation was briefed about the project, progress, construction challenges and how Metro Line-3 will emerge as a game changer for India's commercial capital by connecting the unconnected parts of the city and will also help to ease the transportation woes and benefit Mumbaikars at large. The members then took a train ride from BKC to Marol Naka station of Metro Line-3 as a part of their visit."

"The Members of the House of Councillors of Japan expressed satisfaction over the progress so far and appreciated that the Official Development Assistance (ODA) has been gainfully utilised by MMRC as Metro Line-3 will help increase mobility and grant easy access to slum areas as well as ease the transportation woes and change the way Mumbaikars travel," the MMRC said.