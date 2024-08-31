The MMRCL said that a crane has been dispatched to the site to restore the toppled machine

The incident happened at a site in Girgaon. Pic/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article MMRCL piling rig falls during ongoing Mumbai Metro 3 work at Girgaon, no one injured x 00:00

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) on Saturday said that pile rig toppled at a site of Mumbai Metro 3 in Girgaon area of south Mumbai during the on going work and no one was injured in the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to an official statement, an incident occurred at a construction site in Girgaon where a pile rig toppled. The incident happened at the G3 plot within the construction area. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties have been reported.

The MMRCL said that a crane has been dispatched to the site to restore the toppled machine. The MMRC assured that safety measures are in place and there is no immediate threat to workers or the public.

Further details will be updated.