Breaking News
Mumbai: All lines at station to shift westward to facilitate new line
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: How advanced camera spotted contamination spot in Bandra
Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: After God, hoarding accused blames netas
Mumbai: Minor leak appears week after Aarey water pipeline was repaired
Mumbai: BMC considers one-day closure of abattoir for Paryushan Parva
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > MMRCL piling rig falls during ongoing Mumbai Metro 3 work at Girgaon no one injured

MMRCL piling rig falls during ongoing Mumbai Metro 3 work at Girgaon, no one injured

Updated on: 31 August,2024 06:28 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

The MMRCL said that a crane has been dispatched to the site to restore the toppled machine

MMRCL piling rig falls during ongoing Mumbai Metro 3 work at Girgaon, no one injured

The incident happened at a site in Girgaon. Pic/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article
MMRCL piling rig falls during ongoing Mumbai Metro 3 work at Girgaon, no one injured
x
00:00

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) on Saturday said that pile rig toppled at a site of Mumbai Metro 3 in Girgaon area of south Mumbai during the on going work and no one was injured in the incident.


According to an official statement, an incident occurred at a construction site in Girgaon where a pile rig toppled. The incident happened at the G3 plot within the construction area. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties have been reported.



The MMRCL said that a crane has been dispatched to the site to restore the toppled machine. The MMRC assured that safety measures are in place and there is no immediate threat to workers or the public.


Further details will be updated.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai metro mumbai news girgaon south mumbai maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK