Centre approves new names for Mumbai Metro-3 stations

The underground Mumbai Metro-3 line will begin services between Aarey and Bandra Kurla Complex next week after the train is flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The Centre on Thursday approved the proposal to rename 11 stations of the Mumbai Metro Line-3 (Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ).

The underground metro line will begin services between Aarey and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) next week after the train is flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The entire metro service from Colaba to SEEPZ is expected to begin operations early next year.

There will be a total of 27 stations on the aqua line.

After the Union Government nod, the following stations have been renamed:

CST Metro to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Metro

Mumbai Central Metro to Jagannath Shankar Sheth Metro

Science Museum to Science Centre

Shitaladevi Temple to Shitala Devi Mandir

Vidyanagari to Bandra Colony

Santacruz to Santacruz Metro

Domestic Airport to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport - T1

Sahar Road to Sahar Road

International Airport to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport - T2

MIDC to MIDC-Andheri

Aarey to Aarey JVLR

The rest of the stations include: Cuffe Parade, Vidhan Bhavan, Churchgate Metro, Hutatma Chowk, Kalbadevi, Girgaon, Grant Road Metro, Mahalaxmi Metro, Acharya Atre Chowk, Worli, Siddhivinayak, Dadar Metro, Dharavi, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Marol Naka, and SEEPZ.

2,000 trees to be planted near Mumbai Metro-3 locations

Last month, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) initiated the in-situ plantation of over 2000 trees near Mumbai Metro-3 station locations said officials.

The officials said that under the project costing Rs 12 crore, they will be planting 2, 931 trees along the Mumbai Metro-3 stations. The plantation is being carried out in accordance with a Bombay High Court direction to the agency.

The in-situ plantation will be carried out in three stages: first, the trees will be grown to a girth of 46 cm in nurseries spread over 2 hectares; second, the trees will be transported to specific locations in Mumbai for planting at the station sites; and third, the trees will be maintained for three years, including the replacement of any that do not survive.

The MMRC, in their communique, said, "Complying the commitment made to Honourable Bombay High Court, MMRC started to plant 2931 trees near Metro-3 station locations (in-situ) at an overall cost Rs 12 crore."

It further stated, "Three contracts: Pkg. 19, 20 & 21 have been awarded for implementation of the in-situ plantation. This plantation process involved 3 stages; First growing of trees up to a final girth of 46cm in a stipulated period at the nurseries (area 2 ha.). In stage 2, transportation of these advanced-sized trees from the nurseries to specific locations in Mumbai; actual plantation at station sites and stage 3, maintenance for 3 years thereafter including replacing any casualties."