Over 4,600 societies and private entities who have gotten BMC notice demand concessions for undertaking pre-monsoon ritual

There are approximately 29.75 lakh trees in the area under the municipal corporation’s jurisdiction

Mumbai: Give us sops to trim our own trees, demand residents

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sent notices to 4,622 societies and government and private entities stating that trees on their premises must be trimmed before the monsoon. But activists and residents have sought concessions in tree-trimming charges from the civic body. Though the demand has been longstanding, the corporation does not have a policy about supporting citizens’ efforts to plant and care for trees on their premises.