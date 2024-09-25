Mumbai: Aarey Colony-BKC Metro line will run 14 hours a day

Here’s a sneak peek into the city’s first underground stretch of the Metro, the minimum fare of which will be R10, and the maximum being Rs 50

Media persons on an escalator that takes commuters three flights down to the station. Pics/Ashish Raje

The Metro 3 Aqua Line will be operational for 14 hours a day with nine trains, each with a capacity of 2,400 passengers, making 96 trips daily at intervals of 6.4 minutes when it becomes operational in a couple of weeks. The minimum fare for a ride on the 12.44-km Phase 1 stretch between Aarey and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) will be Rs 10, with a maximum of Rs 50.

“Services will start later on Sundays and holidays, at 8.30 am. We have nine trains ready for phase one and 48 train captains, 10 of whom are women. Phase two work will be completed by December 2024, and the line will fully open next year,” said Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) Managing Director Ashwini Bhide. We are aiming to open the stretch to Worli soon, where train reversal is possible. Once the full phase is operational, the maximum fare will be R70,” Ashwini Bhide said.

There are ten stations between BKC and Aarey Colony of which all will open, including the two airport stations—terminal 1 (T1) and terminal 2 (T2). At T2, works are on for parallel stations of Red Line 7 and Gold Line 8 and have been integrated. Work on the Red Line 7 station is expected to be complete by next year, said another official. The 33.5-km-long Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro-3 Corridor is a key project to improve the transportation scenario in the city with 26 underground stations and one overground (Aarey JVLR).



Ashwini Bhide, managing director, MMRC



Line meets other modes

1. Churchgate metro station connecting Churchgate railway station: Ground-level access will connect Churchgate metro station with the Churchgate suburban station. Subway entry/exit of both stations is at the same footpath, helping in easy transfers between metro and railway station.

2. CSMT metro station connecting CSMT railway terminus: A subway connecting the existing subway at CSMT station with both suburban and intercity trains is constructed for seamless transfer.



R Ramana, director (planning), MMRC, interacts with the media at Marol Metro station, on Tuesday. Pic/Ashish Raje

3. Jagannath Shankar Sheth metro station connecting Mumbai Central railway station and State Transport (ST) bus stand: Metro Entry/Exit at-grade is in railway premises connecting the railway station. In addition, an entry/exit on the opposite side of the road is connected to the ST Bus stand via footpath.

4. Mahalaxmi Metro Station connecting Mahalaxmi station and monorail station: Ground-level pedestrian access will connect Mahalaxmi Metro Station with Mahalaxmi Railway Station. Additionally, a foot-over bridge will connect the metro station with the monorail station.

5. BKC metro station connecting Yellow Line 2B ITO station: A paid area to paid Sky Walk with travellators is proposed to connect Metro Yellow Line 2B ITO station to BKC metro station for commuters.

6. CSMIA terminal 1 station connecting CSMI airport terminal 1: A pedestrian walkway at road level will connect CSMIA terminal 1 station directly to CSMI airport terminal 1. In addition, a subway connecting across the western highway is facilitated.

7. CSMIA terminal 2 station connecting CSMI airport terminal 2 and Red Line 7A: A paid-to-paid connection at concourse level is proposed for connection of CSMIA T2 station with Metro Red Line 7A station. Seamless connectivity with CSMIA T2 and Metro Station is proposed at airport Forecourt level.

Metro phase one stations

1. Aarey JVLR (overground)

2. SEEPZ

3. MIDC Andheri

4. Marol Naka

5. CSMIA-T2

6. Sahar Road

7. CSMIA-T1

8. Santacruz Metro

9. Bandra Colony

10.BKC

Phase two stations (to be opened at later stages)

11. Dharavi

12. Shitaladevi Mandir

13. Dadar Metro

14. Siddhivinayak

15. Worli

16. Acharya Atre Chowk

17. Science Centre

18. Mahalaxmi Metro

19. Jagannath Shankar Sheth Metro

20. Grant Road Metro

21. Girgaon

22. Kalbadevi

23. CSMT Metro

24. Hutatma Chowk

25. Churchgate Metro

26. Vidhan Bhavan

27. Cuffe Parade