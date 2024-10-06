Aarey-BKC Mumbai Metro 3 begins today, mobile network only at ticket counters yet

Network at other areas, platforms, and tunnels to follow in due course

Connectivity will be available near the ticketing windows and concourse. Pic/Ashish Raje

Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) will provide network connectivity to its commuters at ticket counters to improve their travel experience on Metro Line-3 from Aarey JVLR to BKC station. The connectivity will be available near ticketing windows and concourse. Other areas, platforms, and tunnels to follow in due course.

“MMRC will shortly have seamless 4G & 5G mobile network connectivity from different service providers on all its stations and inside the train,” an official said. The passenger can purchase single and return journey tickets from a mobile application, ticket counters, ticket vending machines, and the MMRC website.

The tickets will remain valid for three hours for to and fro journey. The commuters buying tickets inside stations can use available mobile and Wi-Fi networks to book their tickets hassle-free. Operations will begin at 11 am on Monday to continue till 10.30 pm. From Tuesday, regular operations begin from 6.30 am to 10.30 pm.

The minimum fare of the train will be Rs 10 and maximum Rs 50. There are ten stations between BKC and Aarey of which all will open, including the two airport stations T1 and T2. Throughout the day it will operate 96 roundtrip services and seven trains. Two trains were kept as backup for maintenance and stand-by.

Links to download mobile application

Google Play Store

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.metroconnect3.app

Apple App Store

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/metroconnect3/id6723876321

Website

https://mmrcl.com