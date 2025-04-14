Aditi Rao Hydari is now receiving backlash on social media for an old video of hers where she is seen commenting on Mallika Sherawat with ‘silicon in b**bs’ jibe

Aditi Rao Hydari, Mallika Sherawat Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Aditi Rao Hydari receives backlash for ‘silicon in b**bs’ jibe at Mallika Sherawat in old video x 00:00

Bollywood actor Aditi Rao Hydari, who tasted stardom with her portrayal of Bibbojaan in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed web series Heeramandi, is now receiving backlash on social media for an old video of hers where she is seen commenting on Mallika Sherawat. The clip is from Murder 3 promotions, during which Aditi took a jibe at the franchise’s predecessor, Mallika.

ADVERTISEMENT

What Aditi said about Mallika

During a media interaction with Randeep Hooda by her side, Aditi said, “But I truly believe that there’s far more to just sexuality. And I think you need to have steel in your soul and not silicon in your chest to be somebody of substance. But it’s true." Randeep, who was shocked and in disbelief by her statement, reiterated, to which Aditi added, “Steel in your soul and not silicon in your b**bs. But I truly believe that because I think to stand on your own and to choose a path and to believe in that path, I think you need to have far more than just one aspect. And I think the victory of our film is that it’s far more than just that. There is sensuality, but it’s because we want it, not because somebody else is asking us for it."

Netizens react to Aditi’s jibe at Mallika

As the video went viral, a section of netizens called out Aditi for her hypocrisy. One user wrote, “All she does in the name of acting is widen her eyes and have deer-caught-in-headlights expression in every scene. She lies about her age, had so many plastic surgeries but being the ultimate pick-me she shames other women for the same thing.”

Another commented, “Madam has rearranged her whole face. And Mallika Sherawat is fabulous - great comic timing. Unlike Miss Surgery Hepburn, who has only one expression.”

One user weighed in, “She thought she was making a point by speaking about Malika disparagingly. Now, that same iv is being dug up, and those same points are making her look like a clown instead. Such is karma.”

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Aditi will soon be in a web series titled O Saathi Re, which also stars Arjun Rampal and Avinash Tiwary. Mallika, on the other hand, was last seen on screen in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri.