Goa CM Pramod Sawant also paid a floral tribute to Dr Ambedkar on Monday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Ambedkar Bhavan to come up in Goa's Panjim, CM Pramod Sawant allocates Rs 10 crore for construction x 00:00

On the occasion of the 135th anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, Goa CM Pramod Sawant allocated Rs 10 crores for the construction of Ambedkar Bhavan near Panjim.

"Today, we have allocated 2,500 square meters of land for the construction of Ambedkar Bhavan near Panjim. Rs 10 crores have been allocated for the same. The work will start within 6 months and conclude within 2 years," Sawant said in an event held in Panjim.

Sawant also paid a floral tribute to Dr Ambedkar. His X post read, "Paid heartfelt tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his birth anniversary at Panjim. His vision for social justice and equality continues to guide us as we build an inclusive and empowered Goa. Felicitated students and recipients of the Dr. Ambedkar Samman Murti Puraskar. I am pleased to announce that we are constructing Ambedkar Bhavan in the state."

The Goa CM praised Dr Ambedkar for envisioning a nation free from inequality and discrimination.

"Dr Ambedkar envisioned a nation free from inequality and discrimination. Let us all contribute to Swayampurna Goa and take his legacy forward as we march towards 100 years of independence with pride and purpose," added the post.

Celebrated every year on April 14, Babasaheb's birth anniversary is a public holiday across the country, where schools, banks and some public sector organisations remain closed.

Fondly known as 'Babasaheb,' Ambedkar was the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and is also called the 'Father of the Indian Constitution. Ambedkar was also the first law and justice minister of independent India.

Babasaheb was born to an impoverished Dalit Mahar family in Madhya Pradesh. He fought tirelessly for the equal rights of marginalised sections of society and was later revered as a 'Dalit Icon' for his contributions to their rights.

According to an official release, the Madhya Pradesh government is promoting the Pancha Tirth-five sacred sites associated with Dr Ambedkar's life and legacy.

Under the Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Scheme, these sites Mhow (Birthplace), Nagpur (Diksha Bhoomi), Delhi (Mahaparinirvan Sthal), Mumbai (Chaitya Bhoomi, and London (Residence during education) are being promoted as national and international centers of inspiration and pride.

In remembrance of Babasaheb's commitment to environmental preservation, a 250 sq km forest area in the Sagar district has been declared Madhya Pradesh's 25th wildlife sanctuary, named after Dr Ambedkar. This sanctuary will promote biodiversity, strengthen the ecosystem's food chain, enhance tourism, and generate local employment.

