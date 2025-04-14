Breaking News
Mumbai water crisis: Fed-up BMC to take over private tankers and water sources
Saif Ali Khan attacker wanted Rs 30,000 for his Aadhaar card: Charge sheet
Mumbai: Four years on, Yellow Line Metro 2B sees light of day
Mumbai weather updates: ‘Nothing really works against this heat’
Four minors booked for Rs 9 lakh gold extortion bid in Ulhasnagar
Summer 2025 Summer 2025
Home > News > India News > Article > Ambedkar Bhavan to come up in Goas Panjim CM Pramod Sawant allocates Rs 10 crore for construction

Ambedkar Bhavan to come up in Goa's Panjim, CM Pramod Sawant allocates Rs 10 crore for construction

Updated on: 14 April,2025 04:59 PM IST  |  Panjim
ANI |

Top

The Goa CM praised Dr Ambedkar for envisioning a nation free from inequality and discrimination

Ambedkar Bhavan to come up in Goa's Panjim, CM Pramod Sawant allocates Rs 10 crore for construction

Goa CM Pramod Sawant also paid a floral tribute to Dr Ambedkar on Monday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Ambedkar Bhavan to come up in Goa's Panjim, CM Pramod Sawant allocates Rs 10 crore for construction
x
00:00

On the occasion of the 135th anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, Goa CM Pramod Sawant allocated Rs 10 crores for the construction of Ambedkar Bhavan near Panjim.


"Today, we have allocated 2,500 square meters of land for the construction of Ambedkar Bhavan near Panjim. Rs 10 crores have been allocated for the same. The work will start within 6 months and conclude within 2 years," Sawant said in an event held in Panjim.


Sawant also paid a floral tribute to Dr Ambedkar. His X post read, "Paid heartfelt tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his birth anniversary at Panjim. His vision for social justice and equality continues to guide us as we build an inclusive and empowered Goa. Felicitated students and recipients of the Dr. Ambedkar Samman Murti Puraskar. I am pleased to announce that we are constructing Ambedkar Bhavan in the state."


The Goa CM praised Dr Ambedkar for envisioning a nation free from inequality and discrimination.

"Dr Ambedkar envisioned a nation free from inequality and discrimination. Let us all contribute to Swayampurna Goa and take his legacy forward as we march towards 100 years of independence with pride and purpose," added the post.

Celebrated every year on April 14, Babasaheb's birth anniversary is a public holiday across the country, where schools, banks and some public sector organisations remain closed.

Fondly known as 'Babasaheb,' Ambedkar was the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and is also called the 'Father of the Indian Constitution. Ambedkar was also the first law and justice minister of independent India.

Babasaheb was born to an impoverished Dalit Mahar family in Madhya Pradesh. He fought tirelessly for the equal rights of marginalised sections of society and was later revered as a 'Dalit Icon' for his contributions to their rights.

According to an official release, the Madhya Pradesh government is promoting the Pancha Tirth-five sacred sites associated with Dr Ambedkar's life and legacy.

Under the Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Scheme, these sites Mhow (Birthplace), Nagpur (Diksha Bhoomi), Delhi (Mahaparinirvan Sthal), Mumbai (Chaitya Bhoomi, and London (Residence during education) are being promoted as national and international centers of inspiration and pride.

In remembrance of Babasaheb's commitment to environmental preservation, a 250 sq km forest area in the Sagar district has been declared Madhya Pradesh's 25th wildlife sanctuary, named after Dr Ambedkar. This sanctuary will promote biodiversity, strengthen the ecosystem's food chain, enhance tourism, and generate local employment. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

goa national news India news india Regional News Updates babasaheb ambedkar

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK