Updated on: 04 October,2024 09:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Through the rest of the day, services are expected to be spaced at 15 mins to 20 mins

Mumbai Metro Aqua Line 3: Aarey-BKC trains to run every 6 minutes during peak hours

The BKC station on the Mumbai Metro Aqua Line 3 on September 24. Pic/Ashish Raje

Seven eight-car trains will operate daily on the Mumbai Metro Aqua Line 3 with a frequency of six minutes and 40 seconds during the morning and evening rush hours. The rest of the time, their frequency will be 15-20 minutes. One train will be kept on standby and another in maintenance. The commissioner of Metro railway safety has completed the rolling stock tests and ongoing civil work tests are expected to be completed in a day.

