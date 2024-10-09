Officials anticipate a significant increase in passenger traffic at the intersection

High passenger traffic at Marol Aqua Line 1 station on Tuesday. PIC/ASHISH RAJE

Listen to this article Mumbai Metro Line 3: Marol Naka braced for Aqua Line surge x 00:00

The new Aqua Line 3 intersects with the Blue Line Versova-Ghatkopar at Marol Naka, where officials anticipate a significant increase in passenger traffic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although no immediate paid connection between the two stations is planned, an official explained, “Regarding the connection with Line 1 Marol Naka Station, ground-level access links Marol Metro Station with Metro Line 1 Marol Naka Metro station. The entry and exit points of both stations are on the same footpath, facilitating easy transfers between the metro stations.”

Here’s what Blue Line 1 (Versova-Ghatkopar) has done to cater to increasing crowds so far. Gate B1 of Aqua Line is a few metres walk away from Gate 1A of Line 1 Techno Marol Naka station on the footpath of Fleet House building.

“To accommodate additional footfall, Line One (Versova-Ghatkopar) has implemented a four-pronged approach, including the creation of an additional passage space to accommodate more commuters, added security checkpoints, added fare collection gates and installed directional signages to guide commuters towards Aqua Line,” an official said.