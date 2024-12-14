According to the announcement, “Mumbai–Paris Charles de Gaulle route has been indefinitely suspended. Mumbai–Frankfurt Flight frequency will be reduced from daily service to five times weekly, with operations continuing on the former Vistara Boeing B787-9. Mumbai–Singapore Frequency will decrease from three daily flights to two

The new time-table was released by the now merged Air India and Vistara

Air India has unveiled a significant update to its international flight network, marking the airline’s first major route optimisation since its merger with Vistara. This has led to the reduction in the frequency of multiple international flights from Mumbai from January 1.

According to the airline announcement, Air India has made a series of notable changes like—fleet integration, expanded frequencies and optimised aircraft usage tolls—to name a few. Routes like Delhi–Bangkok and Delhi–Dhaka have seen frequency increases to meet growing demand. Modifications to schedules have been made where some cities have seen an increase in the number of flights on its routes. Meanwhile, international routes from Mumbai have seen reduced frequency.

According to the announcement, “Mumbai–Paris Charles de Gaulle route has been indefinitely suspended. Mumbai–Frankfurt Flight frequency will be reduced from daily service to five times weekly, with operations continuing on the former Vistara Boeing B787-9. Mumbai–Singapore Frequency will decrease from three daily flights to two, both operated by Vistara’s Airbus A321s. Mumbai–Bangkok Frequency will be reduced to one daily from two daily earlier. The route will transition to Air India’s Airbus A320neo, with the schedule realigned to better suit passenger preferences.”

On the other hand, Delhi will see an increase in international routes post 1st January. According to the announcement, “Delhi-Bangkok Flight frequency will increase from three to four daily. All services will transition to Air India’s fleet, replacing one of Vistara’s previously operated frequencies with mainline aircraft. On Delhi-Frankfurt, One of Air India’s flights will now utilise the Boeing 787-9 from Vistara’s fleet. Both daily flights on this route will be operated using former Vistara Boeing 787-9s. Delhi-Paris. The previously Vistara-operated flight on this route will transition to Air India’s mainline Boeing 787-8. Both daily flights will now be operated by the mainline B787-8s.” Apart from Mumbai and Delhi, some other routes from Bengaluru will also see changes in schedules and aircrafts.