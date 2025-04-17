The video that Parth Samthaan shared on his social media shows him standing in the CID bureau while the rest of the team looks at him with confusion

Parth Samthaan as ACP Ayushman

Listen to this article 'Let’s crack some cases': Parth Samthaan drops new video to introduce ACP Ayushman in CID x 00:00

Parth Samthaan has joined CID as the new ACP after the death of Pradyuman in the recent episode of the much-loved crime drama. Recently, the channel dropped a few promos featuring Parth as ACP Ayushman, and now Parth himself took to his social media to introduce his role as Ayushman. The actor, while sharing a new video, attached it with a long caption where he shared his happiness about joining the much-loved show.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video that Parth Samthaan shared on his social media shows him standing in the CID bureau while the rest of the team looks at him with confusion. While sharing the clip, Parth wrote, “Introducing ACP Ayushman in the most iconic, loved and longest-running show – CID!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parth Samthaan (@the_parthsamthaan)

He further continued and wrote, “This show has always been an integral part of our childhood and Indian television! The all-time famous dialogues, as well as the officers becoming veterans or rather legends (ACP Pradyuman, Daya & Abhijeet), this show has seen it all and to be a part of it is truly a blessing for me.”

“Moreover, me doing a comeback to TV after 5 years— to be honest, CID was one show I never thought I would be a part of. But then, that’s life—always being unpredictable and mysterious. And I always end up taking that unplanned route for myself, be it KYY or Kasautii! So let’s begin this beautiful journey and crack some cases. #OmNamahShivay,” he shared while talking about his comeback.

About ACP Pradyuman's death

In the recent episode, a deadly criminal, Barboza, trapped ACP and seemingly killed him; however, his dead body or Barboza killing him wasn’t shown on screen. Later, Sony TV also confirmed ACP’s death in a social media post. After the recent episode of CID aired, the channel’s official page put out a post for the beloved character ACP Pradyuman and extended their condolences with “Rest in peace” written on it.

Will Shivaji Satam return to CID?

A source close to the development told TOI, “ACP Pradyuman is an iconic character, and it can never die. Shivaji Satam will be back on the show in a few weeks.” The source further added, “Parth Samthaan, who has made an entry, will be shooting for the show for a short period of time. In the past, the makers have killed characters and brought them back to shows, so such twists and turns are normal,” and that Shivaji “is likely to start shooting for the show by next week.”