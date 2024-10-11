Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: Haryana win a booster for Maharashtra BJP
Pydhonie deaf-and-mute murder case: Not a word spoken! How police prepared 300-page charge sheet
Mumbai Metro Line 3: Don’t set off to airport yet
Mumbai weather updates: Air quality in city drops to ‘unhealthy’ levels
Mumbai: Customs seize MDMA worth Rs 35 lakh; arrest Ajaz Khan’s staffer
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > News > India News > Article > Air India Express flight from Trichy to Sharjah lands safely after developing technical snag

Air India Express flight from Trichy to Sharjah lands safely after developing technical snag

Updated on: 11 October,2024 09:32 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Prasun Choudhari | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

An Air India Express spokesperson said no emergency was declared by the operating crew. After reporting a technical snag, the aircraft circled multiple times in the designated area as an abundant precaution, to reduce fuel and weight considering the runway length, before making a safe precautionary landing

Air India Express flight from Trichy to Sharjah lands safely after developing technical snag

File pic

Listen to this article
Air India Express flight from Trichy to Sharjah lands safely after developing technical snag
x
00:00

Trichy Airport was on high alert as Air India Express flight AXB613 detected an issue with the landing gear mid-air which prompted the aircraft to go in circuit pattern (circles) around the airport.


The flight safely landed around 8.45 pm.


Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin took to social media X and stated, "I am heartened to hear that the Air India Express flight has landed safely. Upon receiving news of the landing gear issue, I immediately coordinated an emergency meeting with officials over the phone and instructed them to implement all the necessary safety measures including deploying fire engines, ambulances, and medical assistance."


"I have also now directed the district collector to ensure the continued safety of all the passengers and to provide further assistance. My compliments to the captain and crew for the safe landing," he added.

Meanwhile, an Air India Express spokesperson said, “We are aware of media reports related to an Air India Express flight operating on the Tiruchirappalli-Sharjah route. We would like to clarify that no emergency was declared by the operating crew. After reporting a technical snag, the aircraft circled multiple times in the designated area as an abundant precaution, to reduce fuel and weight considering the runway length, before making a safe precautionary landing. The cause of the snag will be duly investigated. In the interim, an alternative aircraft is being arranged for the onward journey of our guests. We regret the inconvenience and reiterate our commitment to prioritising safety in every aspect of our operations.”

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

india India news tamil nadu M K Stalin national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK