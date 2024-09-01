Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > Tamil Nadu CM Stalin bags deal with Google to train 2 million youth

Updated on: 01 September,2024 07:42 AM IST  |  Chennai
Agencies |

Day two of Tamil Nadu CM Stalin's US visit led to the signing of a pact to skill two million youngsters in the state of AI under the ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme, in partnership with Google.

A view of Google HQ in California. Representation Pic/Getty Images

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin visited the offices of Apple, Google and Microsoft and discussed opportunities for investment and partnerships with them.


Day two of his US visit led to the signing of a pact to skill two million youngsters in the state of AI under the ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme, in partnership with Google.



The CM, currently on a visit to the USA to attract investments to Tamil Nadu, on Saturday described the visit to the offices of Apple, Google and Microsoft as “awe-inspiring.”


“Discussed various opportunities and exciting partnerships. Determined to strengthen these partnerships and make Tamil Nadu one of the foremost growth engines of Asia!”, Stalin said in a post on the social media platform X.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in the presence of the Chief Minister, with Google for setting up Tamil Nadu AI (Artificial Intelligence) labs in Tamil Nadu.

The initiative will help to collaborate with startups, MSMEs, and the rural economy besides making the youth a future-ready force. The signing of the pact was the outcome of a discussion initiated by the CM with officials at Google on August 30, a government release here said.

