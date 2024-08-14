The showcase held near Google's Mountain View, California, headquarters took place two months earlier than when the company typically rolls out the next models in its Pixel phone line-up, which made its debut eight years ago

Pic/AFP

Google on Tuesday unveiled its next generation of Pixel phones, providing the maker of Android software a head start on the next iPhone in the race to bring more artificial-intelligence services to devices that have become people's constant companions.

Google launched the Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL in India along with their global debut. The successor to the Pixel 8 series, the new Pixel 9 series smartphones will ship with Android 14 out-of-the-box and 7 years of guaranteed OS and security updates. It also unveiled the Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Buds Pro 2.

The showcase held near Google's Mountain View, California, headquarters took place two months earlier than when the company typically rolls out the next models in its Pixel phone line-up, which made its debut eight years ago.

The Google Pixel 9 phones also will feature "Magic Editor," AI technology capable of completely transforming pictures by quickly and seamlessly adding a person who wasn't in the original photo, or by altering the photo's landscape or background.

The more advanced Gemini Assistant will require a monthly subscription that will be free for one year for all buyers of the next Google Pixel 9 phones, which will begin shipping August 22 before becoming more widely available next month.

The standard Google Pixel 9 will sell for $800, a $100 increase from last year, while the Pixel 9 Pro will sell for $1,000 or $1,100, depending on the size. The next generation of a foldable Pixel phone that Google introduced last year will sell for $1,800.

The event also signaled that Google intends to conduct business as usual even as its internet empire is being threatened by a judge's recent decision declaring its dominant search engine to be an illegal monopoly.

The landmark ruling will trigger another round of court hearings to determine the measures that Google must take to create a more competitive market ¿ a process that could result in Google being banned from engaging in some deals or, in the drastic scenario, being ordered to spin off its Android software or relinquish other key pillars bolstering the nearly $2 trillion market value of its corporate parent, Alphabet Inc.

Besides its latest phones, Google also took aim at several other popular Apple products with its next Pixel Watch and wireless earbuds.

In an effort to increase the accessibility of Pixel smartphones for Indian users and expand its local retail presence, Google has taken the retail route. Pixel products will now be available in over 150 Croma and Reliance Retail stores across 15 cities in India.

It also announced the opening of three Google-owned walk-in centres in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai, in partnership with Flipkart's service arm, F1 Info Solutions and Services Private Limited.

Google also announced a reduction in prices for its earlier generation of Pixel smartphones.

Google Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL: India prices

The Pixel 9 series starts at Rs 74,999 for the 128GB variant of the standard model. The Pixel 9 Pro is priced starting at Rs 94,999, while the Pixel 9 Pro XL begins at Rs 1,14,999.

(With inputs from Agencies)