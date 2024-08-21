Tamil Nadu has garnered Rs 9.74 lakh crore new investments, created 31 lakh jobs: CM

Tamil Nadu has attracted investments worth over Rs 9 lakh crore in the last three years and generated 31 lakh new jobs, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Wednesday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin/ X

Ahead of his visit to the United States next week to woo investors, Stalin on Wednesday unveiled a slew of new projects worth Rs 68,773 crore that would generate 1 lakh jobs in the state.

"This is a very important day in the industrial and development history of Tamil Nadu. It is a day to showcase our economic prowess to the world -- and a day to realise that Tamil Nadu has a bright future," the Chief Minister said at the Tamil Nadu Investment Conclave here.

The projects unveiled by CM include the inauguration of 19 new projects worth Rs 17,616 crore and laying the foundation stone for 28 different projects valued at Rs 51,157 crore, he said. With the launch of these new projects, 1,06,803 new jobs will be created, he said.

"If industry grows, through that industry, the state grows. Families also grow and live through the jobs created. In that way, industries are a sign of growth. As the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, my heartfelt thanks to all the industrialist-entrepreneurs," Stalin said.

Minister for Industries TRB Rajaa in his address said that the government continues to take up the investment commitments put forth by the companies through continuous follow-up and had set up a committee comprising himself, the chief secretary and representatives from Guidance Tamil Nadu among others.

"Our government under the leadership of Chief Minister M K Stalin formed a panel to follow up the investments committed by various companies," he noted.

The commitments made by companies include ones that Stalin received on his overseas trip to attract investments, those commitments received by companies between 2021 and 2023 and also those received during Global Investors' Meet held in January this year.

The DMK government assumed office on May 7, 2021.

Next week, the chief minister will be leading a delegation to the United States on August 27 to attract investments from various companies and top industrialists to Tamil Nadu.

