Around 150 house surgeons practising at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital staged a sit-in protest after a man allegedly tried to molest one of their colleagues on Wednesday. The accused was taken into custody by the police following intervention by the hospital authorities, a senior medical officer said

The accused was taken into custody by the police following intervention by the hospital authorities, a senior medical officer said. Representative pic

Listen to this article House surgeons in Coimbatore stage protest after trespasser attempts to molest their colleague near hostel x 00:00

Around 150 house surgeons practising under the Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) staged a sit-in protest after a man allegedly tried to molest one of their colleagues on Wednesday. The accused was taken into custody by the police following intervention by the hospital authorities, a senior medical officer said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The house surgeons protested outside the dean's office from Thursday, demanding safety of their female colleagues.

The incident took place between the administrative block and the centenary building housing the hostel where the house surgeon was staying.

According to CMCH Dean Dr Nirmala, a trespasser attempted to misbehave with one of the female trainees on Wednesday around 9.30 pm when she was going towards the parking lot to get her two-wheeler, police said. The house surgeon managed to push him down and escape, they added.

"The incident was immediately brought to the administration's attention and it was reported to the police who detained the man," Dr Nirmala told reporters.

CMCH authorities also took up the case of inadequate lighting on campus with the Public Works Department, and the administration was taking all the steps to ensure the safety of women on campus, she said.

"Recently, we closed the rear gate to prevent trespassers from entering the campus," Dr Nirmala added.

The police said that they have filed cases under Section 74 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act against the accused.

The incident comes after the recent rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata's R G Kar Medical Hospital, which has led to widespread protests in the country, especially by the medical fraternity.

The body of the woman postgraduate trainee was found in a seminar hall at the hospital on August 9, and a civic volunteer was arrested on Saturday in connection with the crime.

Junior doctors across West Bengal went on a strike to protest against the rape and murder of the doctor at the state-run medical college and hospital and demanding justice for her.

Soon thereafter, junior doctors across the country resorted to protests and strikes, affecting the healthcare services at the outpatient departments (OPDs) of all government hospitals.

(With PTI inputs)