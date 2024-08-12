Kolkata: Police wait for report in woman doctor murder case

Initial autopsy report indicated that she was murdered after being sexually assaulted and ruled out suicide, police said

Junior doctors and medical students stage a protest. Pic/PTI

Kolkata Police were waiting for the final post-mortem examination report to come to a conclusion regarding the murder of a woman doctor, whose body was found in state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, police said.

“We are waiting for the final autopsy report to come to a conclusion in this case,” the police officer told PTI. Initial autopsy report indicated that she was murdered after being sexually assaulted and ruled out suicide, police said.

The report stated, “There was bleeding from both her eyes and mouth and injuries over the face. The victim was also bleeding from her private parts. She also has injuries in her belly, left leg... neck, in her right hand, ring finger and... lips.”

