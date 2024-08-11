Another female protestor expressed frustration over the lack of progress, questioning, "Who will be next?"

Representation Pic

Listen to this article AIIMS Bhopal doctors protest with candle march over death of female trainee in Kolkata x 00:00

A group of doctors at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal, in Madhya Pradesh, held a candlelight march on Saturday evening to protest the death of a female post-graduate trainee (PGT) at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in West Bengal's Kolkata.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Expressing deep condolences, RDA AIIMS Bhopal organized a candle march in honour of the innocent soul who passed away. We extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone for their support and participation," the doctors at AIIMS Bhopal said. Similarly, doctors at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi also protested, demanding a CBI inquiry into the incident. Protesters carried posters and chanted slogans such as, "We want a CBI inquiry."

Dr Gautam, a protesting doctor, emphasized the need to prevent such incidents and ensure justice. "Women are not safe even on campuses where we talk about women's empowerment. The government should act swiftly to catch the guilty," he said. Another female protestor expressed frustration over the lack of progress, questioning, "Who will be next?"

Dr Ritik Ghosh criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's assurances, noting that similar incidents have occurred without adequate punishment for the culprits. "This is not the first time such heinous crimes have happened, and we are dissatisfied with the assurances from the Bengal CM. It is a shame for both the Bengal government and India," he said.

Congress workers in Kolkata also took out a protest rally for justice on Saturday. A second-year medical student was found dead at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Friday morning. The incident has sparked a political storm in West Bengal. BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul has also demanded a CBI investigation and a re-postmortem from a central government hospital.

Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Suvendu Adhikari, has also demanded a CBI inquiry into the incident. Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar and West Bengal BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul visited the residence of the female post-graduate trainee (PGT) doctor. He attacked the TMC government over the law and order situation in West Bengal and termed the incident "shameful and horrific."

Sukanta Majumdar said, "A very shameful and horrific incident has happened. This is a repeat of the Nirbhaya case in Delhi. The kind of incident we are seeing shows that law and order is not good in West Bengal. It is not at all safe for the women. The government should take responsibility for the same. The CBI should investigate it."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever