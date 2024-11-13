Arjun Tendulkar's Ranji heroics put IPL teams on red alert for 2025 auction

The 25-year-old left-arm pacer marked a significant milestone in his First-Class career by claiming his maiden five-wicket haul

Arjun Tendulkar (Pic: X)

Arjun Tendulkar, the son of cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, delivered a standout performance in Goa’s Ranji Trophy Plate match against Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old left-arm pacer marked a significant milestone in his First-Class career by claiming his maiden five-wicket haul. His brilliant bowling spell helped bowl out Arunachal Pradesh for just 84 runs on Day 1 of the match, putting Goa in a dominant position.

Arjun returned impressive figures of 5/25 from 10.3 overs, dismissing five key batsmen in the process. He began his spell by taking the early wicket of Nabam Hachang for a duck in the second over of the match. His next breakthrough came in the 12th over, when he struck twice in consecutive deliveries, dismissing Neelam Obi and Jay Bhavsar. On the brink of a hat-trick, Arjun sent both men packing, leaving Arunachal Pradesh in a precarious position.

His spell was a masterclass in seam and swing, as he consistently troubled the opposition with his accuracy. His final two wickets came in the form of Chinmay Patil and Moji Ete, before Goa's other bowlers, Mohit Redkar (3/15) and Keith Pinto (2/31), joined the fray. Redkar and Pinto cleaned up the tail, ensuring that Arunachal Pradesh's innings folded in just 30.3 overs.

The total dominance of Goa’s bowlers meant Arunachal Pradesh’s innings was over before they could pose any significant threat. The performance was a testament to Arjun's growing maturity as a bowler in the game's longer format.

This standout performance comes on the heels of Arjun's recent omission from the Mumbai Indians' squad for IPL 2025. Despite being part of the franchise in previous seasons, Arjun has not been retained by MI, meaning he will likely enter the IPL 2025 mega auction. Nevertheless, his performance in the domestic circuit continues to shine, and his prospects for the future remain bright.

Arjun’s confidence was evident even before the Ranji Trophy campaign, as he warmed up for the season with a brilliant display in the Dr (Capt) K Thimmappiah Memorial Tournament, also known as the KSCA Invitational, a pre-season competition for state teams. In this tournament, he led Goa to a resounding innings and 189-run victory over Karnataka, claiming a match-winning nine-wicket haul.

Arjun finished with a match tally of 9 wickets for 87 runs in 26.3 overs across two innings. His first-innings performance was especially impressive, as he bowled Karnataka out for a paltry 103 in just 36.5 overs, claiming 5/41. This left Goa in a strong position to assert dominance in the match. In reply, Goa posted a mammoth 413 runs, with Abhinav Tejrana scoring a solid 109 and Manthan Khutkar contributing 69 runs.

In the second innings, Arjun once again stood out, taking 4/46 as Karnataka’s second innings crumbled to just 121 in 30.4 overs. His performance was crucial in helping Goa secure an overwhelming win, and it showcased his growing prowess in the longer formats of the game.

