MS Dhoni swaps bat for ballot in Jharkhand Assembly Elections, wife Sakshi accompanies: WATCH

The 43-year-old cricket icon was accompanied by his wife, Sakshi, as they participated in the democratic process

MS Dhoni at the polling booth (Pic: Screengrab/ANI/X)

Former Indian cricketer and legendary World Cup-winning captain, MS Dhoni, cast his vote at a polling booth in Ranchi during the first phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections.

The 43-year-old cricket icon was accompanied by his wife, Sakshi, as they participated in the democratic process.

#WATCH | Former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni along with his wife, Sakshi arrives at a polling booth in Ranchi to cast his vote for #JharkhandAssemblyElections2024 pic.twitter.com/KlD68mXdzM — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2024

As of 3 pm on the voting day, the Election Commission of India (ECI) reported a voter turnout of 59.28 percent across the constituencies participating in the first phase of the elections. The polling saw varying levels of engagement across different districts, with the Seraikella-Kharsawan constituency leading the way with an impressive 66.38 percent voter turnout. It was followed by Lohardaga at 65.99 percent and Simdega at 64.31 percent.

However, not all areas experienced the same level of participation. Ranchi, the state capital, recorded the lowest voter turnout at 53.40 percent, while Palamu saw a slightly higher turnout of 56.57 percent. Other districts also exhibited varying levels of voter participation.

Ramgarh recorded 59.22 percent, Khunti 63.35 percent, and Gumla 64.59 percent. West Singhbhum reported 60.35 percent, while Latehar registered 62.81 percent. Garhwa recorded 61.06 percent, East Singhbhum 58.72 percent, and Hazaribagh 57.16 percent.

The first phase of voting, which began on Wednesday morning, covered 43 of the state’s 81 legislative assembly seats. With the elections spread over multiple phases, this initial round has set the stage for a crucial contest in Jharkhand’s political landscape.

To ensure a smooth and secure voting process, the Jharkhand Police have deployed advanced surveillance measures, including the use of drones in Ranchi. This effort aims to enhance security and maintain order in the capital city, known for its large voter base.

(With ANI inputs)