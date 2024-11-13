Breaking News
Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024 25 Team India practice session in Perth shielded from cameras by stringent security

Updated on: 13 November,2024 07:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Amit Shah

It is learnt that a few local journalists landed at the WACA to watch the Indian team members train but the visiting team management have given local authorities strict instructions not to allow anyone from Wednesday

Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Yashasvi Jaiswal

Listen to this article
The Indian team arrived in Perth on Tuesday amid extremely tight security—the same level of security that is provided to English Premier League giants Manchester United, it is learnt. It’s also the same kind of protection the team got during the 2022-23 T20 World Cup match against South Africa at this venue. 


Strict rules have also been established for the employees working at Western Australia Cricket Association (WACA) office. Employees cannot shoot any activities taking place on the field with their mobile cameras. Moreover, the entire ground has been covered with a black cloth, ensuring no one can catch a glimpse of the Indian team’s practice session.


Also Read: Jaiswal gets Aussie nod as 'new King’, can Gill hold his ground?


It is learnt that a few local journalists landed at the WACA to watch the Indian team members train but the visiting team management have given local authorities strict instructions not to allow anyone from Wednesday.

The training session on Tuesday involved Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli. The schedule for the next two days is also set and the India ‘A’ players have joined the team. From Friday to Sunday, the team will indulge in match simulation.

