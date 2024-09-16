The legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s son had a match haul of 9 for 87 in 26.3 overs across two innings

Arjun Tendulkar

Listen to this article Arjun Tendulkar's 9-wicket haul helps Goa to defeat Karnataka x 00:00

Arjun Tendulkar warmed up for the upcoming first-class season with a match-winning nine-wicket haul in Goa’s innings and 189-run victory over hosts Karnataka in the Dr (Capt) K Thimmappiah Memorial Tournament, which is also known as KSCA Invitational, a pre-season meet for state teams.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: "He will help me so much as a captain": Jos Buttler on Brendon McCullum

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s son had a match haul of 9 for 87 in 26.3 overs across two innings. In the first innings, Karnataka folded for 103 in 36.5 overs with Tendulkar junior taking 5-41 in 13 overs. In reply, Goa posted a solid 413 as Abhinav Tejrana (109) scored a hundred and Manthan Khutkar contributed 69.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever