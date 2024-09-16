Breaking News
"He will help me so much as a captain": Jos Buttler on Brendon McCullum

However, McCullum will take charge of both Test and white-ball teams starting January 2025

Jos Buttler

England white-ball captain Jos Buttler is excited to work with head coach Brendon McCullum and wants to make it the ‘most enjoyable part of his career’.


McCullum was recently given the additional charge of England’s white-ball teams after tasting success with the Test side. Under his mentorship, England changed their playing style and earned the tag Bazball due to the rapid scoring rate in red-ball cricket. However, McCullum will take charge of both Test and white-ball teams starting January 2025.


“I have a bit of a relationship with Baz [Brendon McCullum] but I’m looking forward to spending more time with him. I’m looking forward to digging into the cricket side of things. He will help me so much as a captain,” he told Sky Sports.

