However, McCullum will take charge of both Test and white-ball teams starting January 2025

Jos Buttler

Listen to this article "He will help me so much as a captain": Jos Buttler on Brendon McCullum x 00:00

England white-ball captain Jos Buttler is excited to work with head coach Brendon McCullum and wants to make it the ‘most enjoyable part of his career’.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: IND vs BAN: Rohit Sharma eyes two humongous records ahead of Test series

McCullum was recently given the additional charge of England’s white-ball teams after tasting success with the Test side. Under his mentorship, England changed their playing style and earned the tag Bazball due to the rapid scoring rate in red-ball cricket. However, McCullum will take charge of both Test and white-ball teams starting January 2025.

“I have a bit of a relationship with Baz [Brendon McCullum] but I’m looking forward to spending more time with him. I’m looking forward to digging into the cricket side of things. He will help me so much as a captain,” he told Sky Sports.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever