Brendon McCullum feels this cricketer is the greatest white-ball player England has ever had

Brendon McCullum (Pic: File Pic)

England head coach Brendon McCullum heaped praise on Jos Buttler by saying that he is one of the greatest white-ball players the "Three Lions" ever had.

In the upcoming T20I series against Australia, Phil Salt has been handed over the captaincy role as Buttler has sustained a calf injury.

Following his injury, Buttler is even doubtful for the ODI series.

Speaking to Sky Sports, McCullum said that Buttler had an unbelievable career. The head coach added that the 34-year-old has nothing to prove.

"I think Jos has had an unbelievable career. If he were to retire tomorrow, he goes down as arguably the greatest white-ball player England has ever had. He has nothing left to prove. I want him to get into a space in the next few years where he isn't trying to protect anything. He just goes out there and absolutely loves playing for England, loves leading the white-ball side and is able to get the most out of the talent around him," Brendon McCullum was quoted by Sky Sports as saying.

Brendon McCullum added that it's his responsibility to keep pushing him towards that. Former England all-rounder Moeen Ali too mentioned that Brendon McCullum will take the pressure off from Buttler.

"That is my responsibility to keep pushing him towards that and keep reaffirming that message to him. Hopefully, he will be back from his injuries soon. The priority will be the Champions Trophy, so we are going to make sure he is ready for that," he added.

"It gives us some time to spark those conversations and formulate those structures and plans to marry up our beliefs and the language we are going to use with the team to get the most out of what sits in that dressing room," he added.

The first T20I match will be played in Southampton on September 11. The second match will be played on September 13 in Cardiff. The last match of the T20I series will take place on September 15 in Manchester.

England T20I squad: Phil Salt (C), Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Josh Hull, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Dan Mousley, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, John Turner.

